5 League One and League Two talents surely set to play at a higher level

The lower leagues of English football have been a breeding ground for successful footballers over the years, with an astonishing 10 of the starting 11 for England’s 2021 Euro final having played in the EFL, showing that there can be a pathway from the EFL into international success.

With that in mind, here we’re taking a look at five players across Leagues One and Two that could, and possibly should be playing at a higher-level next season.

Scott Twine – MK Dons

After signing on a free transfer from Swindon last season, Twine has set League One alight this term recording 13 goals and 9 assists for the Dons, being one of the main forces behind their bid to reach the Championship and has therefore been attracting lots of attention from Championship clubs. The Dons slapped a 4 million pounds price tag on the 22-year-old amid the interest, in particular his old boss and current Swansea manager: Russell Martin. If the Dons do not make it into the Championship, we can see Twine getting snapped up.

Matt Stevens – Forest Green

Stevens has been a revelation for Forest Green Rovers this season, scoring 20 goals in 27 matches and has been one of the main reasons for Rovers’ dominance in League Two this year. They sit top of the table with 11 points clear and look nailed on for promotion and Matt Stevens’ seven goals in his last seven games and with the striker’s goals winning them 8 points over that period, it is only a matter of time before clubs higher up the pyramid start looking at the 24-year-old.

Connor Taylor – Bristol Rovers (on loan from Stoke City)

Despite being just 20 years old, the centre back has looked very promising in a shaky Bristol Rovers defence and was given the EFL Young Player of the Month award for October. The youngster has played 23 times already this season, and looks comfortable in the heart of the Gas’ defence despite this being his first loan spell in the Football League and would fit right in with Stoke’s style of playing it out from the back.

Cameron Brannagan – Oxford United

The former Liverpool midfielder was in the news recently, for scoring four penalties in a single game vs Gillingham and the box-to-box midfielder has starred in Oxford’s central midfield for a number of years now. He has scored nine goals so far this season and also contributes effectively in a defensive manner for Karl Robinson’s side in their hope to finally get promoted to the Championship. He is a player that loves to get on the ball and dictate the play, still only 25, it will only be a matter of time until Championship clubs come knocking.

Harry Darling – MK Dons

Completing our list is another player for MK Dons and another who was attracting attention in the January transfer window. Darling is most often deployed in the centre of a back three, allowing him to get the ball down and control play from the back. He is a major ariel threat from set pieces and was another player that Russell Martin wanted to bring to Swansea. Again at only 22 and a very modern ball playing centre back you wouldn’t be surprised to see him appearing in the Championship very soon.