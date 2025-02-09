Trying to second guess Plymouth Argyle’s transfer business is less likely than winning the lottery these days, with the Greens regularly finding gems from across the continent to ply their trade at Home Park, rather than sticking to familiar names across the EFL.

This is an approach that should be admired, with the Pilgrims hierarchy realising that talent can be found across Europe, and in widening their net they can find players for a snip of the price that someone of a similar profile may command within the English pyramid.

One area where that theory goes out the window is in terms of free agents, as even the shrewd business acumen of Simon Hallett would fail to turn his nose up at a player available on a free, with additional funds to spend on wages for a player that could have seemed unapproachable when tied down to a contract.

With that in mind, here are five players across the EFL that will be without a club come July 1 this year and may be worth considering, although a lot will depend on which division the Greens find themselves in when all is said and done this season.

Anfernee Dijksteel

While Argyle are currently well-stocked in terms of full-backs on either side, seeing a player of Anfernee Dijksteel’s calibre become available must be a tempting proposition to ponder this summer.

The Middlesbrough man has over 100 Championship appearances to his name, and has proven to be a threat going forward, as well as a solid presence at the back during his time at The Riverside.

While there is no question that Joe Edwards can do a job on the right-side when back from injury, the club captain’s days of playing every game of a season look to be behind him, and Dijksteel could offer the perfect tonic in bombing up and down the right flank.

Millwall were rumoured to be interested in the 28-year-old in the recent transfer window, but he stayed put in the Northeast, but a few months down the line, he could be a tempting possibility for added presence in the backline.

With questions arising over Bali Mumba’s future at the club in recent weeks, potential replacements may be needed, and Dijksteel could be a solid option to fill the void if it comes around in the summer.

Ashley Barnes

Come home, Ashley, you know you want to.

Having started out his career with Plymouth Argyle some 18 years ago, Ashley Barnes is set to be a free agent this summer, after signing a short-term deal with Burnley during the recent transfer window.

Ashley Barnes' Burnley league stats (first spell), as per transfermarkt Season League Apps Goals Assists 2022/23 Championship 39 7 3 2021/22 Premier League 23 1 0 2020/21 Premier League 22 3 0 2019/20 Premier League 19 6 0 2018/19 Premier League 37 12 2 2017/18 Premier League 36 9 0 2016/17 Premier League 28 6 2 2015/16 Championship 8 0 0 2014/15 Premier League 35 5 2 2013/14 Championship 21 3 1

The 35-year-old may not have the legs in him like the good old days, but he still knows how to put himself about and be a menace for defenders, which Muslic would love to have within his ranks.

It could well come down to wages for the Argyle academy graduate, but with the potential to see out his playing days where it all began for him, some things are worth more than money, and it would be quite the coup for the forward to seal a Home Park return this summer.

Hector Kyprianou

Football League World exclusively revealed that Argyle and Cardiff City were considering a deal for Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou this winter, although no deal ever materialised.

The former Leyton Orient man is out of contract this summer, and as he turns 24 in May, no side will have to pay compensation to take him of Posh’s hands when July 1 comes along, making him a prime candidate to be plucked by many Championship and League One sides.

While the Pilgrims added Malachi Boateng to their midfield ranks on deadline day, Jordan Houghton could well be out the door in Devon if nothing changes, while Darko Gyabi will return to Leeds United, leaving a chasm that needs to be filled next to the ever-dependable Adam Randell.

Kyprianou could well be that man, with the Cypriot likely to add another layer of defensive steel to the middle of the park if he was brought in to the Theatre of Greens.

John Swift

If Houghton does depart this summer, and Gyabi returns to Leeds, Argyle will need more support in the engine room, and John Swift is a player that could add plenty in that central position.

The 29-year-old is set to leave West Bromwich Albion at the end of this season, with over 100 appearances for the Baggies during that period, and should be snapped up by another Championship side given his pedigree in the second tier.

While the move for an elder statesman in Adam Forshaw didn’t work out previously, Swift would add class both in and out of possession, and could provide Randell a platform to showcase his abilities, while also providing competition for Boateng and Caleb Roberts going forward.

Andreas Weimann

Youth is so often the order of the day in Championship frontlines in the current day, but there is still the odd player that is bucking that trend, and Blackburn Rovers’ Andi Weimann is one of them.

The 33-year-old continues to play his part for a Rovers side that are battling for a place in the top six right now, with six goals in 26 matches after being released from Bristol City at the conclusion of the previous campiaign.

While it could well just be another year’s contract offered to the Austrian, his experience and nous in the final third could be a useful pickup for the season to come, although this one will likely only be if the Greens remain in the Championship.