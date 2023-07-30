Highlights Ipswich Town, newly promoted to the Championship, have the potential to achieve something special in the upcoming season.

Global superstar Ed Sheeran is a prominent supporter of Ipswich and has been seen at Portman Road on multiple occasions.

Other famous faces supporting the club include retired darts player Kevin Painter, lead singer of Keane Tom Chaplin, actor and comedian Omid Djalili, and lead guitarist of Busted Charlie Simpson.

Following promotion back to the Championship last time out, Ipswich Town are preparing for a campaign where they will believe that something special is capable of being achieved.

Of course, the Tractor Boys will not underestimate how competitive the second tier will be when the 2023/24 season gets underway in under two weeks. However, they competed with a Championship level team during last year's League One and have the potential to continue getting stronger.

Fans of the Suffolk club will be excited about what the new season could possibly hold and with a manager like Kieran McKenna in charge, they have every right to be ambitious.

Whilst we wait for the season to get underway, here, we take a look at five famous faces who support the Tractor Boys and may be seen at Portman Road during the 2023/24 campaign...

Who are Ipswich Town's well-known celebrity supporters?

Ed Sheeran

Certainly the highest profile name on the list, and perhaps if you stretched this out to the rest of the Championship, is global superstar Ed Sheeran, whose connection with Ipswich goes beyond fandom.

The singer of several worldwide hits, including 'Shape of You' and 'Bad Habits' was named in a recent squad list at Portman Road and a recent tour kit sponsored the club's 2021/22 campaign.

Sheeran has also been pictured at Portman Road on several occasions and his love for the club is pretty well-documented, and subsequently, he will be hoping that the Tractor Boys are able to mount a promotion push this coming season.

Kevin Painter

Retired Darts player Kevin Painter is another recognisable face who supports the Suffolk club and he is another that has been seen around Portman Road on a few occasions over the years.

A winner in the Players Championship finals and a runner-up in several events including the World Championships and the Championship League, he certainly enjoyed an impressive career in the PDC.

Not only is Painter a season ticket holder at Portman Road, he is also a shareholder.

Who does Tom Chaplin support?

Lead singer of alternative rock band Keane, Tom Chaplin, also supports the Tractor Boys and has a passion for sports, supporting the England cricket team, being an avid golfer and a supporter of the recently-promoted Championship club.

Keane formed in 1997 and have been no strangers to topping the UK charts.

Omid Djalili

Actor and comedian Omid Djalili features fourth on this list of famous faces who support Ipswich Town but his inclusion may be subject to debate.

Djalili spoke to the Ipswich Star earlier in the month, admitting he is a Chelsea fan but went on to mention that the Suffolk club has easily become his second favourite football club.

Charlie Simpson

Lead guitarist of Busted, Charlie Simpson, completes the list of Ipswich-supporting celebrities who may be seen at Portman Road next season.

It was confirmed that Simpson was a life-long Town supporter back in December 2003 and has also held shares in the club, with it now being unknown if he continues to hold these shares and if he still attends games.