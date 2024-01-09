Birmingham City have already replaced their manager in the month of January with Wayne Rooney being sacked and Tony Mowbray coming in, but they may also have to look for a new talisman.

Jay Stansfield is the Blues' top scorer in all competitions with seven goals, with his loan spell from Fulham going very well - that could soon come to an end though.

The Cottagers have a recall clause for a certain period of time and the likes of Ipswich Town and Sunderland are very keen to snap up the 21-year-old, so there could be a change in Championship clubs for the versatile attacker.

Should that happen, then Birmingham will need to be in the market for a replacement for Stansfield's successor to lead the City line - let's take a look at FIVE players who could make the move to St. Andrew's if he goes.

Jude Soonsup-Bell

With the budget for Stansfield's potential replacement unclear, Birmingham may have to go back into the loan market once more.

And one player who is set to be available is Tottenham youngster Soonsup-Bell, who was once highly-rated at Chelsea before switching to North London.

The 19-year-old signed for Spurs in early 2022 and after only scoring four times for their under-21's last season, Soonsup-Bell is now finding his feet with nine goals bagged in just 12 appearances in the first half of 2023-24, as well as five assists to boot.

Despite being untested in senior football, Soonsup-Bell could be worth the punt for Tony Mowbray.

Mark O'Mahony

Another youngster who is perhaps in need of first-team football is Brighton youngster O'Mahony, who only joined the Seagulls a year ago but is already very much at home on the south coast.

Arriving from Cork City last January, the 18-year-old has scored nine goals in as many appearances in the Premier League 2 competition, and the Republic of Ireland youth international has already been named in Premier League matchday squads by Roberto De Zerbi.

Behind the likes of Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro though at the Amex Stadium, as well as Danny Welbeck, a temporary Championship move could be very good for O'Mahony.

Mika Biereth

Someone who is impressing out on loan already is Biereth, who has played for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for the first half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Contracted to Arsenal, the Denmark youth international moved from Fulham to the Gunners in 2022 and with his first loan move last season being in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands, there is clearly high hopes for 20-year-old Biereth.

With six goals and five assists in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances for Motherwell, Biereth is clearly doing something right, and that could trigger an Arsenal recall to send him to a Championship club like Birmingham.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Should Birmingham find the money to land a striker on a permanent basis, then Al-Hamadi's form in League Two will be worth taking a punt on.

The 21-year-old will be wanted by many Championship clubs, and whilst he is currently at the Asian Cup with Iraq, he could return to England with a new club.

Ali Al-Hamadi's AFC Wimbledon League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 23 Average Minutes Per Game 86 Goals 13 Assists 6 Shots Per Game 3.7 Big Chances Missed 22 Touches Per Game 35.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.7 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 Possession Lost Per Game 12.1 Stats Correct As Of January 9, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Birmingham should be in that mix should Stansfield depart, with the young attacker poised to be an exciting investment for someone in the second tier - with 13 goals and six assists in 23 League Two matches for AFC Wimbledon, the goal threat and creativity is there for all to see.

Macaulay Langstaff

Another League Two striker who is in red-hot form is Langstaff, who has hit the back of the net 19 times in 26 appearances for Notts County, as well as bagging five assists on top of that.

Langstaff has spent the majority of his career in the lower leagues after falling out of Middlesbrough's academy as a 13-year-old - he is now 26 and has built on his 42-goal haul in the National League last season - that was without scoring a penalty too.

There may be more limitations with Langstaff than Al-Hamadi in terms of his all-round game, but if chances are created for him then the Magpies man could be the one.