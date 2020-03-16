5 goals: The Sheffield Wednesday man who is struggling ahead of summer return to Newcastle United

It’s safe to say that it’s not been the ideal season so far for Sheffield Wednesday, who continue to struggle in the Championship since the turn of the New Year.

The Owls had previously been occupying a spot in the play-off places, but a run of just one win in their last 12 matches in all competitions has seen them slide down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Garry Monk’s side are now sat 15th in the Championship, and the Owls boss will know that the pressure is firmly on him heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

One player that will be hoping he can show improvement in their final nine games of the season is Jacob Murphy, who is currently on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United.

In our latest FLW Spotlight, we look into Murphy’s statistics from the season so far with Sheffield Wednesday, and see whether his performances will have warranted a starting spot with Newcastle United next season or not.

Murphy has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, which has led to him featuring in 2203 minutes of action in total.

But it’s clear to see that he’s not made the impact he would have originally hoped for, with Murphy netting just five goals, and being on hand to provide one assist in his time with the Owls to date.

It’s not just Murphy that has been struggling for confidence in front of goal though, with the likes of Adam Reach, Fernando Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhiu not being at their consistent best for much of this year’s campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday have been heavily reliant on the goals from Steven Fletcher to keep them clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, and it’s important that Murphy is one of the players to step up to the mark when they return to action.

But he’ll have to improve his shot accuracy, with the Newcastle loanee only having 16 of his 59 attempted shots being on target so far this season, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

Murphy has been successful in 119 of his dribbles this term, and he’ll be hoping he can cause opposition full back’s problems as the season heads towards a conclusion.

There is certainly room for improvement for the Newcastle loanee, and it seems hard to believe that he’ll be forcing his way into Steve Bruce’s plans in the Magpies starting XI when he returns to the club at the end of this year’s campaign.

The likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Ritchie are far better options to have in their starting XI at the moment, and Murphy’s future will be somewhat ‘up in the air’ when he returns to Newcastle United.