5 goals, 76% pass success: The reason Coventry City ace has Rangers, West Brom & many more in pursuit

Coventry City signed off in the style on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign, beating Millwall 6-1 with an emphatic performance.

One man to miss out on a rout, though, was Gustavo Hamer, whose campaign ended on a disappointing note as he hobbled out of the fixture in the 31st minute.

Nevertheless, as Coventry embark on the summer transfer window, they are not expected to be short of offers when it comes to the Brazilian-born midfielder.

Football League World revealed last week that Norwich City and Brentford are two of Coventry’s Championship rivals that have an eye on Hamer, whilst there’s also interest from Brighton and Scottish Champions, Rangers.

It’s been reported since by The Athletic that West Bromwich Albion are also considering the 23-year-old as an option to bolster their midfield ahead of a return to the Championship.

Hamer, then, should have a lot to consider in the summer with the option to move across the Championship, into the Premier League or to Rangers, who will be playing in the Champions League, all possibilities.

As our graphic above shows, it’s no surprise to see that Hamer is attracting these admiring glances from elsewhere. His first season in England was not tipped to be the easiest given Coventry’s promotion, but his performance has been admiral.

The 23-year-old has returned five goals from 76 for Mark Robins’ side, performing consistently alongside his expected goals (xG). There have been two assists for Hamer too, but that’s a figure that could be so much more given his 56 shot assists contributing to an expected assists of 6.75.

Those are the basic numbers that fans of potential suitors will look at. Goals and assists are what everybody craves and Hamer’s return makes decent reading considering this is the youngster’s first season in England.

As the above heat map (Wyscout) shows, though, there’s an all-action animal in Hamer and he provides more than just a creative threat.

190 interceptions and 310 ball recoveries over a season make good reading anyway, but when you break them down to 5.36 interceptions and 8.75 recoveries per 90, it looks even better.

On top of all that, Hamer returns a steady pass success of 76%, despite his clear desire to take risks in possession and play in the right areas.

Standing out in a side that’s lower mid-table in the Championship is an easy feat, but doing that at a Norwich, Brighton, West Brom or Rangers is a different story.

Hamer would have to be more consistent to stand out at their respective levels, not allowing his impact to drift like it does.

Coventry, though, know they’ve got an asset on their hands and could well be willing to sell if the pool of interested clubs make their move with the right price.

They showed against Millwall what they can do without him, which is something they might have to do more often next season as early summer speculation bubbles away.