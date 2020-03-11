5 goals, 7 assists: The QPR man who’s catching West Brom’s eye

Queens Park Rangers’ Bright Osayi-Samuel has this week been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom last weekend lost their top-spot in the Championship table after a 0-0 draw at Swansea City, whilst QPR stretched their unbeaten run to six with a fine 3-1 win away at Preston.

Osayi-Samuel was again influential. He created both Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze’s late goals and looked sharp throughout, continuing to show his importance to the team after having to earn his spot under Mark Warburton.

The 23-year-old has made 29 Championship appearances this season, but wasn’t involved at the start of the campaign.

Warburton quickly saw his abilities though and come New Year, he’d become one of QPR’s most important players, and another fine young talent that Warburton has unveiled this season:

QPR have scored 58 goals in 37 league games this season – two more than leaders Leeds United, and six more than 3rd-place Fulham. Their attack, more so their midfield, is one of the most revered in the league and one of the youngest too.

The likes of Osayi-Samuel, Eze, and Ilias Chair have all progressed under Warburton, and whilst Eze has long been regarded as the ‘golden boy’ of this group, Osayi-Samuel has quickly proved that he’s just as talented as his teammate, and often more clinical.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Millwall quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-QPR right-back? Michael Mancienne Mauricio Isla Darnell Furlong Matthew Connolly

It’s likely that QPR will lose a host of their young stars in the summer, with Osayi-Samuel being one. West Brom look to be most interested at this time, but that could all change depending on their season fortunes.

Should they miss out on promotion then they’ll look to bring in Championship quality players like Osayi-Samuel, but even if they do head up to the Premier League, if Osayi-Samuel can continue performing up until May then Slaven Bilic may deem him to be Premier League quality.

It’d be a bitter blow for QPR should they lose him, but it’s a chance for them to make some good money, and to find ‘the next Osayi-Samuel’. They’ve proved shrewd in their signings over the past few seasons, and fans should have faith that they’ll find a suitable replacement should he depart.