5 goals, 35 successful dribbles: The Rotherham United man who promotion-chasing Championship teams should be tracking ahead of the January transfer window

Rotherham United were dealt a real curve-ball just two months into their return to the Championship when long-serving manager Paul Warne departed the New York Stadium, bringing the biggest change the club have had for a long time.

It was never dull being a Millers fan under Warne’s tenure as manager, with a promotion or relegation every single season he ended in charge.

Finishing in second position in League One last season saw Rotherham secure another immediate return to the second tier of English football, and after nine matches of the current campaign they were sitting somewhat surprisingly in eighth position.

Exeter City’s Matt Taylor was the man tasked with filling the rather large shoes of Warne, and with a squad that was mostly around when securing promotion a number of months ago, things are going okay.

One of those players that has made the step back up is Chiedozie Ogbene, who has made incredible strides in the last 12 months or so to become a top quality player at both club and international level.

Rotherham recruited the Irishman in August 2019 from Brentford for an undisclosed fee, but in his first season he wasn’t exactly a standout, and then his second season was ruined by a knee injury.

The raw talent was always there though and it was 2021-22 where Ogbene’s star exploded, not only for Rotherham where he scored three times and notched eight assists from primarily a wing-back position, but also for the Republic of Ireland national side, where he had scored twice in five outings before the end of 2021.

Going into this season, Rotherham knew that if Ogbene had a good first half of the campaign then they would be in a vulnerable position considering his contract expires at the end of the season with no club option to extend, and from what we have seen it is now very likely that the vultures will circle in January.

Playing as a striker for the first time in his career regularly, Ogbene has netted five times in 16 Championship appearances and has been the club’s shining light in the final third.

As well as his five goals, Ogbene has one assist to name this season and his other stats read favourably – per Wyscout he has completed 35 dribbles out of 70 attempted, 22 shots with 10 on target – something that could be improved in a more attacking side – and has also made 38 progressive runs in his appearances.

With Rotherham being a modest club for Championship standards with a small budget, the promotion contenders will be able to smell blood when it comes to January, and there could be teams in Scotland or overseas who approach with pre-contract agreements as well.

Rotherham should probably be prepared to lose Ogbene in January as the cash offers from English second tier clubs will no doubt arrive at their table, and it may be better to let him leave now and re-invest in another exciting forward rather than lose him for nothing.