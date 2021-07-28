5 goals, 3 assists: The maestro who has Fulham, Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion on his tail

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes is certainly a man who has seen his name become one of the main focal points of the transfer gossip columns this summer.

The 26-year-old enjoyed another solid campaign at the Liberty Stadium as the Swans eventually lost out in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final and is now being strongly linked with a move elsewhere.

As previously reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week, Fulham are said to be closing in on a deal to sign the midfield schemer, however in more recent times, Football Insider have stated that both Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford have entered the race for the former Exeter City man, thus leaving the player with a choice to make.

With this in mind, we have run the rule over the midfielder’s performance in the 2020/21 campaign as we examine exactly why this trio of clubs are so keen on signing the 26-year-old this summer in our latest FLW Spotlight piece:

Grimes is a player who usually operates as more of a deeper lying playmaker, however he has shown that he can make an impact offensively by striding forwards to join the attack, as his five goals last term shows.

This is a fact that is backed up by his average of one shot per game, with the midfielder liking to take on efforts on from distance whilst also being a reliable threat from direct set pieces.

On top of his goal scoring contribution, Grimes also laid on three assists for his teammates, which is thanks in no small part to his desire to create when he gets on the ball in the final third.

Indeed the 26-year-old also maintained an average passing accuracy of 77.8%, which underlines his ability to dictate the play from deep whilst also keeping the tempo high, which is sure to be something that will be attractive to the likes of Fulham, Brighton and Watford moving forwards as they look to firm up their interest in the player.

Grimes is also something of an all rounder, with his defensive contributions also proving to be vital as Swansea chased a spot in the Premier League, with an average of 1.4 ball interceptions per game showing the strength of holding a good position in front of the defence instead of flying into reckless tackles.

Make no mistake about it, Grimes is ready to step up to the Premier League this season and certainly wouldn’t look out of place at any of the aforementioned clubs as he enters the prime years of his career at the peak of his powers.