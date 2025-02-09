Wrexham's rise through the divisions is continuing to go serenely and they will be hopeful that their January window is enough to force them into the Championship come 2025-26.

Fighting it out against Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers for those automatic promotion spots, they have lost ground in the past few fixtures. However, they have tried to fix their issues in the transfer market and purchased two strikers in Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez.

Whether this will be enough remains unclear, but the next chance they will have to make additions to their squad is the summer window. By then, a whole host of players will have seen their contracts expire and it gives clubs the opportunity to sign individuals on a free transfer.

With this in mind, Football League World have outlined five bargain transfers Wrexham could benefit from in the next window.

Michael Smith

Wrexham were keen on bringing Michael Smith to the Racecourse in January but no deal came to fruition with the Sheffield Wednesday striker remaining in the Steel City.

While they do have a whole host of forwards on their books currently, Phil Parkinson may be keen for most of them to move on and this may provide a void for Smith to fill.

The 33-year-old has been in good form in the second tier this term and with his contract expiring, he could prove a useful option, regardless of what division the Red Dragons lie in.

Lewis Baker

A player who was highly rated by Chelsea, Lewis Baker may not have gone on to have the career expected of him, but he is still a solid Championship midfielder.

This season he has spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers but got recalled by his parent club, Stoke City, in January. Whether the Potters view a future for him remains unclear, but at present his contract is set to expire at the Bet365 Stadium this summer.

For Wrexham, he would represent a strong addition regardless of what division they are in and they would be well-backed by supporters to bring him in on a permanent deal.

Harry Toffolo

A more aspirational signing but one that Wrexham could certainly make with their recent track record is Harry Toffolo.

The left-back is currently playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but has only been used as occasional cover this term.

If the Red Dragons were to be in the Championship, Toffolo would be a great signing and could take over the left-wing back role from James McClean.

His best season in the second tier came in 2021-22, when he scored six goals and provided seven assists for Huddersfield Town.

The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire this summer, and you highly doubt that Forest will want to keep him given their European aspirations.

Cameron Burgess

Cameron Burgess has been at Ipswich Town since 2021-22 and was instrumental in the Tractor Boys' rise from League One to the Premier League.

However, the top-tier of English football has been one step too far for the centre-back and his contract is expiring this June, though the club do have an option to extend it.

If they choose not to, then the defender will be free to move on and Wrexham could eye him as an experienced addition to their defence.

Tom Lawrence

Finally, on this list, we have Tom Lawrence, who was actually born in Wrexham.

The attacking midfielder has been at Rangers since departing Derby County in 2022 and his record in English football is phenomenal. Across 264 Championship games, he has managed 50 goals and 40 assists, becoming something of a modern-day legend at the Rams.

Tom Lawrence Championship Record Appearances 264 Goals 50 Assists 40 Minutes 20,803 Minutes Per Contribution 231

This summer his contract expires at Ibrox and a move to the Red Dragons just sounds right. If they are in the second tier, then it does seem more likely. However, you can still envisage making a move to his hometown club in League One.