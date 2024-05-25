Highlights Leicester City clinched Championship title, prepared for Premier League return with just one point winning margin.

Enzo Maresca's side finished above Ipswich Town for automatic promotion despite financial constraints in transfer market.

Free agents like Norrington-Davies, Kelly, and Lallana could provide needed depth and skill to Leicester's squad for Premier League life.

Leicester City are preparing for life back in the Premier League after just a 12-month absence from the top flight.

The Foxes clinched the Championship title at the first attempt, winning the second division by just one point.

Enzo Maresca’s side finished ahead of Ipswich Town, with both clubs earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87

The Italian enjoyed a successful first year in charge at the King Power Stadium, and will now be weighing up potential additions to his first team squad.

However, financial issues may hold back their possible spending power in the transfer market despite earning promotion.

Here we look at five free agents Leicester should consider adding to their ranks this summer…

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Ryhs Norrington-Davies has struggled with injury issues in the last couple of seasons and is now set to become a free agent next month.

Leicester are in need of reinforcements at left-back in the summer as they lack options in a key area of the squad.

Norrington-Davies could be a smart solution to add some depth to Maresca's team, especially as being a free agent means he comes with very little financial risk.

There is a fear that injuries may have hampered his progress and development, but if he can remain fit then he would be a great addition to the squad for life back in the Premeir League, having impressed during his time with Sheffield United when available.

Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly's time at Bournemouth is set to come to an end this summer unless a late contract extension is agreed.

The centre-back is someone the Foxes should be keeping tabs on, as he could be a solid addition to the squad at a very low cost.

Leicester will need some defensive additions this summer if they are to have enough options to compete in the Premier League.

Kelly is an experienced centre-back that could add some much-needed depth to a crucial area of the team.

Given Newcastle United have been linked with him, it would be something of a coup to snap up the Bristol City academy product.

Sergi Cardona

Left-back is a problem position that Maresca will surely be keen to address in the transfer market.

Spanish defender Sergi Cardona is a creative force, with his two league assists this season not quite painting the full picture.

He is comfortable getting forward on the ball, and contributing important passing in the final third that Leicester would be glad to have as an option.

The Spaniard is out of contract in June and could be a very shrewd addition to the squad.

Mohamed Konate

According to Football Insider, the Foxes are working to agree a deal to sign Mohamed Konate once his contract expires this summer.

Leicester will likely need a proven goalscorer in the Premier League due to Jamie Vardy’s waning influence.

Kelechi Iheanacho is also set to depart and there are question marks over Tom Cannon’s readiness for the top flight.

So bringing in someone in the prime of their career like Konate could bring some greater balance to Leicester’s forward options, especially if Patson Daka also leaves.

Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana’s time at Brighton has come to an end with the conclusion of the season.

The midfielder is an experienced option that can provide cover to Maresca’s team in an area where they really lack numbers.

If Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet both depart this summer, then adding bodies in midfield will be a key priority for Leicester in the transfer market.

Someone like Lallana would also be a smart choice given their potential financial issues, especially as he can still compete at a Premier League level.

Even if he isn’t quite at his best anymore, he would still be more than comfortable in a possession-heavy system like Maresca’s.