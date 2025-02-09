West Brom will be looking to seal a return to the Premier League under Tony Mowbray after a four-year absence.

The 61-year-old has inherited the Baggies in a strong position in the Championship, hoping to use his experience of the division to earn a second promotion with the Black Country outfit.

Fighting towards the upper end of the table, much of Albion's transfer plans for next season will be dependent on what division they end up playing in next season.

However, the recruitment team are sure to be keeping some eyes on different player’s contract situations, with many deals running out in the summer and leaving them as free agents.

The Baggies will be keen on bolstering their squad in any way they can to remain competitive, and Football League World identifies five potential free agents West Brom could approach to sign this upcoming summer.

Tyrhys Dolan

First up is Blackburn Rovers wideman Tyrhys Dolan, who is set to depart Ewood Park at the end of the season as it currently stands.

Despite being just 23 years old, Dolan has already recorded five seasons of Championship football and is only set to grow and develop even further as he enters the prime of his career.

Amassing over 150 appearances in the second tier, Dolan could be a key asset in the squad to maintain creativity in the final third for Albion, particularly with academy graduate star Tom Fellows likely to move on from The Hawthorns next term.

Fellows will leave a gaping hole on the right flank, but the addition of Dolan could be particularly helpful if West Brom remain in the Championship, with his pedigree in the division and his attacking talent likely to help the Baggies frontline supplied with chances.

Harry Darling

With Mason Holgate set to return to Everton after his loan spell and Kyle Bartley entering the twilight period of his career, the Baggies may be searching for a new central defender to partner Torbjorn Heggem in the long-term.

One candidate to arrive is Swansea City defender Harry Darling, who has been a steady presence in South Wales over the last three Championship seasons.

Impressing regularly, Darling was linked with a move to Sheffield United in the winter transfer window, and it feels a move to a promotion contending team in the second tier could be on the cards.

Darling would be another huge boost to Albion, particularly if they are playing Championship football next season, with his lengthy second tier experience and impressive rise in the division likely to help Albion stay resolute as Bartley takes a backseat role at the club.

Jimmy Dunne

Another defender who the Baggies could eye is QPR’s Jimmy Dunne, who shares more versatility by occupying a role at right-back as well as in the central defense.

Dunne has been another consistent starter for Marti Cifuentes’ side and was also touted for a move to the Blades during the winter window, hinting his high level of performances have warranted him making the next step to play at the top level of the Championship.

While Dunne would likely be utilised at the heart of the backline, he could also be an appealing signing to play at full-back and offer some much-needed competition to Darnell Furlong, who has rarely been challenged for his place in B71.

Axel Tuanzebe

A player of a similar profile who could become available is Ipswich Town’s Axel Tuanzebe, whose contract is running down at Portman Road at the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa defender played a pivotal role towards the back end of the Tractor Boys’ promotion to the top flight last campaign, starting 11 out of the last 13 Championship games to help cement their place back at the elite level of English football.

Likewise to Dunne, Tuanzebe could help fill in at either centre-back or right-back, adding competition for places and strengthening the Baggies squad with some vital experience at Championship level, provided Albion don’t gain promotion.

Lawrence Shankland

If the Baggies remain in the Championship, then it is likely all of Adam Armstrong, Josh Maja and Will Lankshear will depart The Hawthorns, leaving the club in desperate need of a regular goalscorer.

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland could be available on a free if he decides to let his contract run down at Tynecastle Park, with the 29-year-old possessing such an impressive record in front of goal during his time in Scotland.

A typical poacher, Shankland is a player who will sniff out chances in the box, having the composure and quality when it matters in front of goal.

While he hasn’t been as prolific as previous years, scoring just four times in the top flight of Scottish football this season at the time of writing (February 9), Shankland does know where the back of the net is, hitting back-to-back 21 goal campaigns prior to this term in the cinch Premiership.

Lawrence Shankland Hearts record Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Scottish Premiership 32 21 4 2023/24 Scottish Premiership 32 21 5

Heading into the summer, the Baggies are not likely to find many better marksmen than Shankland on a free transfer.