This summer promises to be an interesting one for Southampton Football Club, with the Saints hoping it will be an off-season preparing for Premier League football once again.

Russell Martin’s side are battling for automatic promotion from the Championship alongside Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town as the season draws to a close, with the lottery of the playoffs awaiting if they don’t make it into the top two at the end of the season.

With rumours of interest in some of their key names like Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams throughout January, there is sure to be plenty of comings and goings at St Mary’s over the next few months, especially with contracts on the brink of expiring.

Southampton FC key contract information Player Contract Expires Che Adams 30 June 2024 Stuart Armstrong 30 June 2024 Joe Lumley 30 June 2024 Alex McCarthy 30 June 2024 Kyle Walker-Peters 30 June 2025 Adam Armstrong 30 June 2025 Will Smallbone 30 June 2026 Ryan Manning 30 June 2027 Samuel Edozie 30 June 2027

With hundreds of free agents to pick from once July hits, we take a look at some of the best bargains on the market for the South Coast side in the summer.

1 Callum O’Hare

Callum O’Hare has reportedly been catching the attention of Southampton for a quite a while now, although rumours of a January transfer bid never coming to fruition.

The exciting attacking midfielder is said to have rejected the offer of a new deal at Coventry City, making him a free agent this summer and someone a number of Premier League clubs will also be wanting to buy.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Championship in recent seasons; with his dazzling dribbling feet an eye for goal making him one of the standout free agents of the upcoming transfer window.

The former Aston Villa man has been with the Sky Blues since the the 2019/20 season in which he helped them to win the League One title, and has gone from strength to strength under Mark Robins as their side aim for a return to the top tier.

A number of Premier League sides are also said to have interest in acquiring O’Hare this summer, so it is imperative Martin’s side achieve promotion this season if they are going to get their man.

2 Chris Wood

Chris Wood’s contract at Nottingham Forest expires in the summer, and he will no doubt have plenty of sides after him once his time at the City Ground comes to an end.

The striker has established himself as a top performer for a number of Premier League outfits in recent years; with spells at Burnley and Newcastle United before making the permanent move to Nottingham last summer.

With Che Adams’ future at St Mary’s uncertain, someone of Wood’s ilk could be the perfect fit for the Saints next season, regardless of which division they are in.

The New Zealand international is adept at holding the ball up and bringing others into play, as well as knowing where the goal is himself, having scored over 50 goals in the top tier during his career.

The Kiwi has missed the last few weeks with a hamstring strain, something which is likely to see him miss a few more weeks of the season, but once he is fully fit he is a handle for defenders in each of the top two tiers, and could score the vital goals to attain survival should they make it into the Premier League.

3 Loris Karius

He may be something of a caricature for a certain breed of football fan, but Loris Karius should still be considered as a top tier goalkeeper in his own right, and will be a free agent once his contract at Newcastle United expires in the summer.

The German has found game time hard to come by this season behind Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, but would still be top signing for any side given his previous credentials.

With Gavin Bazunu’s shot saving percentage one of the lowest in the Championship in the current season, the Saints need a consistent regular shot-stopper if they are going to improve on this season, and Karius could be exactly the man to fill that gap.

The goalkeeper made his first Premier League start in six years in Newcastle’s recent 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, and will be itching for more game time once his stint in the north east comes to an end in the summer.

With Alex McCarthy and Joe Lumley both having their contracts running out in June, another goalkeeper or two will be imperative over the off-season, and Karius would give Bazunu a run for his money in the fight for the number one spot.

4 Nathaniel Clyne

With Kyle Walker-Peters in constant demand over the past 12 months, there's a good chance that the England international will be leaving for pastures new in the summer.

The right-back has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and previous side Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, with Spurs said to have a £30 million buy-back clause they could be willing to activate.

The 26-year-old would leave a gaping hole on the right side of defence should he leave, but one man that knows what it feels like to bomb up and down the right flank at St Mary’s is Nathaniel Clyne.

The 32-year-old played three seasons of Premier League football with the Saints from 2012-2015 before joining Liverpool, and will see his contract at Crystal Palace end this summer.

He may not feature as prominently as he did in his younger days; mainly due to a torrid injury history since he last left the south coast, but he would offer a wealth of experience at the back for Russell Martin to depend upon should he need it.

Whichever division Saints end up in, Clyne can still do a job for his old side as a squad player; and he would be warmly welcomed back to his old stomping ground to offer a solid option on the right side of defence.

5 Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill’s contract with Burnley comes to an end in the summer, although the Clarets have the option of extending the midfielder’s stay for another year at Turf Moor.

The dynamic midfielder continues to impress for Vincent Kompany’s side despite their difficult season in the Premier League which has seen them battling for survival.

Fellow top tier side Wolves are also said to be interested in the former Bristol City man, who made the move to Lancashire from the Robins in the January transfer window of 2020 after impressing at Ashton Gate.

With over 100 first division appearances to his name, Brownhill would fit in perfectly to Russell Martin’s style of play with his technical ability and vision in the final third. With Stuart Armstrong set to leave the club in the summer as his contract expires, the 28-year-old could be the perfect replacement should Saints get promotion.