Queens Park Rangers have embarked on a real revival of late - and should they stay in the Championship, they could scour the free agent market in order to stave off relegation woes next season for good.

The Loftus Road outfit have been incredible under new boss Marti Cifuentes, with a stunning away win over Leicester City marking just one loss from seven and three wins on the bounce to leave the relegation spots for the first time since the end of September.

Staying up is now in their own hands and as a result, the recruitment team could look to the free agent market to bolster their squad with some quality players for next season - Football League World takes a look at five additions they could make.

Marek Rodak

Asmir Begovic, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh all represent goalkeeping options at Loftus Road; though the trio are all out of contract in the summer and even if one of their deals are renewed, they’ll still be left with a complete shortage in both in terms of starters and backup players.

Rodak is currently on the books at Fulham, and with the Cottagers looking set to stay up in the Premier League this season with 35 points to their name already, he’s going to struggle for game time given that he’s behind Bernd Leno in the pecking order.

Furthermore, Steven Benda’s signing from Swansea in the summer means Rodak could afford to leave with Fulham well stocked in that department.

The Slovakian featured in 33 games in both of Fulham’s last two promotions from the top-flight, alongside a 45-game season for Rotherham in the second tier back in 2019/20, and he could be tempted to stay in West London with the Hoops if they make a move.

Andrian Kraev

Sam Field is out of contract in the summer, whilst the loan spells of Isaac Hayden and Joe Hodge are set to expire at the end of May.

Hayden still has two years left on his Newcastle United contract and it’s not certain that QPR will be able to afford his wages, whilst Hodge is one of the finer youth academy products at Wolves and they certainly won’t entertain any offers unless it’s one they simply can’t refuse.

That once again leaves the R’s extremely short in the defensive midfield area, and replacements could be sought after - of which Kraev would fit the bill.

Andrian Kraev's Levski Sofia Stats - Parva Liga, 2023-24 Season Appearances 18 Average Minutes Per Match 74 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 1.3 Key Passes Per Game 0.2 Pass Success % 84% Interceptions Per Game 4.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Duels Won Per Game 8.6 Stats Correct As Of March 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

He’s been linked with Middlesbrough and Coventry in the past but the draw of living in London could well suit the Bulgarian - especially if QPR offer a pre-contract agreement for the Levski Sofia star in the near future.

Julian Niehues

Another midfielder from mainland Europe who could be a solid addition is Kaiserslautern midfielder Julian Niehues.

Standing at 6ft 5in, the midfielder ranks in the 92nd percentile for clearances and 85th percentile for aerial duels won in the second tier of German football, according to Fbref.

Niehues also presses high - he sits in the 84th percentile of tackles won in the attacking third, and could be a solid backup and new addition for Cifuentes’ modern-thinking side going forward.

At the age of just 22, it certainly wouldn’t be the worst addition in the world - especially with Kaiserslautern sitting just three points above the drop zone.

Robert Taylor

Chris Willock is out of contract at the end of the season and QPR may well need a replacement on the flank for his services.

As a result, a move could be made for Finnish winger Robert Taylor, of Inter Miami.

34 caps for his country has seen him become a key part of the team, but he’s risen to prominence at Miami in the past months since Lionel Messi signed.

Five goals and three assists in the Leagues Cup saw Taylor form a deadly partnership with the Argentine legend, though he could try his hand in the Championship if QPR can improve his wage from the estimated £4,100 he is earning per week on the Florida coast.

QPR would only be able to approach the 29-year-old in the summer though on a pre-contract basis, with his deal at Inter Miami expiring at the end of December 2024.

Tyrese Campbell

The R’s already have Lyndon Dykes and Michael Frey in their ranks up-front, as well as Sinclair Armstrong who is developing well.

However, Dykes is having a bit of an off season and Frey - whilst somewhat experienced - is still new to the club and they could do with an solid and versatile option.

Campbell has shown he can come up with the goods at Stoke City but he has fallen off the beaten track in recent months due to injuries and just not being favoured, and a fresh start could be administered in the capital - especially if Stoke go down after a dismal season from start to finish on their own accord.