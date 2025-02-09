Such is the way with football, no sooner has the January transfer window shut, than we are already thinking about decisions to be made when summer arrives.

Teams across the land will be no different in that regard, with players’ futures likely to be the talk of the town over the next few months, with deliberations and negotiations constantly going on behind the scenes.

While Millwall could well be waving goodbye to the likes of Billy Mitchell, Duncan Watmomre and Shaun Hutchinson for good this summer if nothing changes, the Lions will also need to prepare for the departure of their loan players, with Zak Sturge, Calum Scanlon, Josh Coburn and Ryan Wintle all on temporary deals at The Den until the end of the season.

With that in mind, we took a look at five free agents Alex Neil’s side could target once July 1 comes around this year, as they look to pick up bargain buys that could add plenty to their playing squad.

John Swift

If Mitchell does indeed depart this summer, and Wintle returns to Cardiff City, Millwall will need some reinforcements in the middle of the park, and a player with the experience of John Swift could be the perfect man to add in that position.

The 29-year-old’s time at West Bromwich Albion looks to be finishing at the end of this season, with the three-year deal he signed back in the summer of 2022 set to elapse, and a new adventure being sought.

With over 100 appearances for the Baggies during that period, there is no question that the former Reading man can still produce performances of Championship quality, and could be available for peanuts this summer, which could be of interest to Neil and his coaching staff.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Millwall were rumoured to be interested in Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel in the recent transfer window, with the defender entering the final few months of his current deal at The Riverside.

As it was, the Surinamese star stayed put on Teesside, but the Lions could well return for the marauding fullback when the summer comes around, with his athleticism down the flank likely to add plenty in both an attacking and defensive sense.

At 28-years-old, the defender has plenty experience under his belt to deal with the rigours of Championship football, and adds extra seniority within the side, as they look to kick on from this campaign.

Semi Ajayi

While he is currently out of action after suffering a hamstring injury back in October, there is no doubting the quality that Semi Ajayi brings when he is fit and firing for West Bromwich Albion.

The Nigerian defender has been a rock-solid performer in the second tier for quite some time now, having made the move to the Hawthorns from Rotherham United back in the summer of 2019, as well as playing in the Premier League in that time.

Semi Ajayi - 24/25 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 12 Matches Started 12 Tackles per 90 0.85 Clearances per 90 3.31 Interceptions per 90 0.85 All Stats as per FBRef (Correct as of 5/2/25)

But with his contract seemingly coming to an end in the Black Country, it would be quite a coup to have Ajayi in Bermondsey for the following campaign, and add an extra layer of steeliness to the Lions’ backline.

The East London outfit pride themselves on a rugged defensive unit, and the 30-year-old could add plenty as an extra option next season, with the lack of transfer fee likely to be an appealing part of the deal.

Emil Riis

There will be plenty of heads being turned by the prospect of Emil Riis becoming available as a free agent this summer, with the Danish striker currently in the last few months of his contract at Preston North End.

The 26-year-old has continually proven to be a menace in the final third for the Lilywhites, with his physical attributes seeing him relish the battle with opposing defenders, as well as helping bring others into play.

Ten goal contributions from his 30 matches so far prove just what he can do when given the opportunity in the second tier, and after the frustration surrounding injury-prone Josh Coburn of late, Millwall would love a dependable frontman on their books for the following campaign.

There is also the Alex Neil factor to consider as well - it was the Scotsman that brought the ex-Derby County youth product back to England in 2020 when signing him for PNE, and he could look to reunite with the Dane five years later.

Nahki Wells

Right now, Nahki Wells is set to be a free agent this summer, and that is a possibility that will have plenty of Championship team’s ears pricked up.

The Bermudian striker is nearing the end of his current deal with Bristol City, having netted 43 goals since joining the club from Burnley back in 2020.

At 34-years-old, he is by no means a long-term investment, but he guarantees goals at Championship level, while his industry in the final third often goes unmatched.

Liam Manning has recently revealed City are trying to tie the frontman down to another deal at Ashton Gate, but if they fail in doing so, he should definitely be a player to be considered for the campaign to come.