Highlights Middlesbrough is finding it tough to replicate last season's success due to inconsistency in the Championship.

Potential free agent signings could boost Boro's goal-scoring ability and improve their chances in the top six.

Players like Chris Wood, Ovie Ejaria, Helder Costa, Lys Mousset, and Tariqe Fosu could provide the needed spark for Boro.

Middlesbrough managed to land a play-off spot after a largely successful 2022/23 Championship campaign, but they are unlikely to repeat that feat this season as they are struggling for consistency in the second tier.

In mid-February, Boro showed how good they can be when they are at their best as they defeated league leaders Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium but subsequent losses to Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City show why Michael Carrick's men are sat in mid-table and are not a member of the play-off chasing pack.

Last summer, the Teessiders were hurt by the losses of 2022/23 Championship top goalscorer Chuba Akpom, who left for Dutch giants Ajax, and former loanee Cameron Archer, who returned to parent club Aston Villa before being subsequently sold to Sheffield United.

In order to mount a more serious top-six challenge in the 2024/25 season, Boro will likely look to back Carrick again this summer - in the transfer, loan and free agent markets.

With that in mind, here are five free agents Middlesbrough could try and sign now or in the summer:

1 Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood's contract at his current club expires following the end of the current campaign, which means that unless new terms are agreed he will be a free agent in the summer.

Boro are still yet to replace former hot-shot Akpom and Wood could provide the answer should the Teessiders choose to make a swoop for the New Zealand international.

Chris Wood 2023/24 Premier League statistics Stats according to FotMob correct as of 04/03/2024 Appearances 20 Starts 9 Goals 8 Assists 1 Expected goals (xG) 5.37 Expected assists (xA) 0.46

Given that Wood is a current Premier League player, who has scored eight top-flight goals in 20 appearances and just nine starts this season, this would appear to be an ambitious move for Carrick and co.

But he is 32 years old now, and it could be time for the striker to drop down a level to the Championship, while Boro would benefit from his goal threat.

Furthermore, the forward recently picked up a hamstring injury, which could make Forest reluctant to renew his contract and that may open the door for Boro to put an offer on the table.

For this deal to be possible, the striker would need to be willing to take a pay cut, but this should not put the North East club off looking into Wood's services as he is the sort of goalscorer they need.

2 Ovie Ejaria

Ex-Reading playmaker Ovie Ejaria terminated his contract with the Royals in December via mutual consent - having not featured at all in 2023/24.

He didn't play much in the 2022/23 Championship campaign either, as he registered just eight appearances, but Ejaria is clearly a talented player.

Ejaria came through the Liverpool academy and showed in his early seasons with the Royals that he was capable of scoring and creating goals, and ultimately winning games, at second tier level.

His lack of regular playing time in recent seasons and the issues that led to his Reading exit show that it would be a gamble to sign the midfielder, but it is a risk that could pay off, while Boro have little to lose given that he is a free agent.

They may have to be patient with the ace if they sign Ejaria, but in the long-term, it could pay dividends.

3 Helder Costa

Helder Costa is a player with bags of Championship experience and was part of the Leeds United team that won the 2019/20 Championship title, scoring four goals and four assists in 43 appearances.

During the 2020/21 Premier League season, the wideman produced a return of three goals and three assists in just 22 appearances and 13 starts as the Whites finished ninth in the top flight.

But following the successes of the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns, Costa made just two appearances for Leeds during the first half of the 2021/22 Premier League season and was subsequently loaned out to La Liga outfit Valencia, where he failed to score a single goal, and provided just one assist in 22 appearances and 13 starts.

The Angola international then joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad on loan ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored three goals and produced one assist in 18 appearances.

Costa returned to Leeds ahead of the current campaign but failed to make a single appearance before being released in October and he has been a free agent ever since.

Similarly to Ejaria, Boro would have to be patient with Costa, and it would be a gamble to sign the 30-year-old given the fact he has not had a club since October, but he is a talented individual who could be a useful attacking option.

4 Lys Mousset

28-year-old Lys Mousset is familiar with English football, having spent time at Bournemouth from 2016-2019 and Sheffield United from 2019-2022, but he was released from his last club, Bochum, who ply their trade in the Bundesliga, in January.

The Frenchman struggled for game-time in recent spells at French outfit Nimes and Serie A side Salernitana, but during the 2019/20 Premier League season, Mousset scored six goals and created four assists for the Blades as they impressively finished ninth in the top-flight that season, which shows what he can do in the right environment.

If Boro signed the attacker and gave him time to settle in, as well as regular playing time in the long-term, then he could be a worthwhile free agent signing.

5 Tariqe Fosu

Former Brentford and Oxford United man Tariqe Fosu has been without a club since the Bees released him on 30th June 2023, and endured unsuccessful loan spells at Stoke City and Rotherham United during the 2022/23 Championship season.

During the 2019/20 season with Oxford, Fosu showed his class as he scored eight goals and created one assist in 25 appearances - form that sealed his move to the Bees.

But Fosu struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in West London, which may have damaged his confidence as he failed to make an impact while on loan at either the Potters or the Millers.

Were Boro to help him get back to his best, signing the 28-year-old could prove a shrewd move.