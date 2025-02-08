Leeds United need to be thinking about the 2025/26 season following the close of the transfer window, which includes being smart with recruitment decisions.

The Whites are in a strong position in the race for automatic promotion after a midweek win over Coventry City, and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Daniel Farke's side at the second time of asking.

The quicker they gain promotion, the faster decisions can be made regarding additions and signings, while there are numerous players who are out of contract this summer that they should be keeping tabs on.

Here, we take a look at five players the club should be considering on a free transfer this summer, particularly with promotion to the Premier League in mind.

Jordan Torunarigha

Leeds made Jordan Torunarigha a transfer target last summer after it was said he would be free to leave current side KAA Gent last summer, with the Belgian side willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old. That was according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who insists that the Jupiler Pro League’s new owners’ first priority was to get players out the door.

A move never materialised for the former Hertha Berlin defender, but his availability could be music to the ears of Farke’s side, who are said to be facing competition from the likes of Crystal Palace and Torino in the race for the defender’s signature.

They may wish to revisit a deal this coming summer, with the Nigerian remaining at Gent and out of contract this summer. No move came in January, while Torunarigha can operate as either a left-back or centre-back. That versatility could make him an excellent addition on a free as cover in numerous areas.

Harry Darling

Farke and co. should be looking to bring in at least one new centre-back in the summer, and one player he could consider a move for is Swansea's Harry Darling, who has starred since arriving in South Wales from MK Dons in 2022.

In addition to his defensive attributes, Darling's quality with the ball at his feet makes him an incredibly useful asset, and he was reportedly the subject of interest from Bristol City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United in January.

After talks over a new contract with the Swans stalled, Darling looks set to be on the move in the summer, and that could open the door for the Whites to swoop. He is right-footed and could provide depth at centre-back, while Darling is an experienced player for his age as well.

Ben Davies

Ben Davies could be another experienced option Leeds could look to if they need to improve their defensive options in the summer. It appears there are doubts about his future, as journalist Ben Jacobs told the Last Word on Spurs podcast that Leeds’ interest in the player hasn’t gone away.

The Wales international is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur, and hasn’t been a regular part of their first-team plans for a few years now. He can also operate as a left-back or centre-back, and Leeds are likely to be keen on his experience and versatility in those areas.

But he could prove a very strong addition at Championship or Premier League level, particularly if they can get him as a free agent. Davies will be 32 years of age come the summer, but he could still have a lot to offer for the West Yorkshire outfit if they need to save cash for key areas and sign squad players at a low cost.

Related Leeds United's points tally right now compared to 2019/20 under Marcelo Bielsa FLW compare the 2019/20 Marcelo Bielsa side to Daniel Farke's 2024/25 Leeds United at the point of the 30th matchday.

Harry Toffolo

Having enjoyed a highly fruitful few years in the second tier with Huddersfield Town between 2020-2022, the attack-minded left-back loves to get forward to provide his team with goals and assists.

Whilst Leeds could explore the potential to keep Junior Firpo at the club for longer, that's certainly no guarantee. As such, the future of the left-back position is fairly unclear at this stage. They may need a starting player and cover, with Harry Toffolo a good option if they need depth in the top-flight.

They could find their answer in the form of Nottingham Forest full-back. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the City Ground at the end of the season, and he would provide Leedswith a proven quality player to commandeer the left flank of the defence after struggling due to competition from ex-Liverpool man Neco Williams.

Callum Wilson

Strikers are certain to be on the agenda for Leeds this summer. Newcastle United striker and England international Callum Wilson has proven himself as a Premier League goalscorer over the years for both his current club and former employers, Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 20 Starts 9 Goals 9 Assists 1

His Newcastle contract expires in the summer, and Leeds should jump at the opportunity to acquire the services of such a proven goalscorer on a free transfer, despite his recent injury struggles.

Perhaps not as the main striker, but certainly as depth and an experienced player, Wilson could provide plenty to the Leeds dressing room this summer and into next season.