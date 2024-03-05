Coventry City are once again performing well under Mark Robins, as they look to win promotion to the Premier League.

As well as that, they’re just one game away from Wembley in the FA Cup, as they prepare to take on Wolves at Molineux for a place in the last four of the competition.

So, the final months of the campaign could be memorable for the Sky Blues, with plenty to play for.

Then, all eyes will be on the summer window, and regardless of what division the team are in, Robins will hope for more backing from owner Doug King as he tries to improve the squad.

Last year proved that funds will be there for the boss if the right player comes, but it’s not all about spending money.

Robins and the recruitment team have also shown over the years that they have an eye for a bargain, and here we look at FIVE players who are set to be free agents this summer that Coventry should target, if they remain in the second tier…

5 Paddy McNair

This may be a difficult one, as a move to Coventry from Middlesbrough may be considered a sideward step by some.

However, the versatile defender is out of contract in the summer, and he would be a real coup for Robins.

McNair's ability to play in different roles is a massive positive, but you could see the former Man United man occupying the right centre-back position in the current setup.

Coventry’s style of play would suit his game, and McNair would be a proven, reliable performer to bring experience and leadership to the Sky Blues that could help their promotion push.

4 Sam Field

With Liam Kelly’s impact on the side decreasing, Coventry could be in the market for an aggressive midfielder, with QPR’s Sam Field fitting the bill.

The left-footer has impressed for the R’s over the years, which is why he has been on the radar of the likes of Rangers and Burnley in the past.

Either of those clubs may be a big jump, but he could become a regular at Coventry, bringing different attributes to the side. There’s sure to be a battle for his signature, but the chance to return to the Midlands for the West Brom academy graduate could appeal.

3 Herbie Kane

Another midfielder that Coventry could consider is Herbie Kane, with the 25-year-old having enjoyed a fine season with Barnsley in League One so far.

A return of eight goals and five assists is very good, even if he is on penalties, and it gives you an insight into what he is about as a player, with Kane boasting good technical ability.

Barnsley winning promotion could convince him to stay at Oakwell, but Kane seems set to be playing in the Championship one way or another next season, and he would be able to adapt to the football Robins demands with ease.

2 Chris Willock

The second QPR player on the list, Willock’s deal with the Londoners expires this summer, and it seems he will be on the lookout for a new challenge - and Coventry could be the ideal place for him.

Robins’ ability as a coach could be exactly what the 26-year-old needs to really get his career going, as whilst he has done well over the years, you still get the feeling that there’s more to come from the ex-Arsenal man.

On a free, it would be a risk worth taking for Coventry, and Willock’s ability to play in different attacking roles could make him a real asset for the side.

1 Jay Rodriguez

This is one that won’t excite the fans too much, but the experienced Rodriguez could be what Coventry need for a year to help them.

He is a player who has won promotion at this level in his career, including last season with Burnley when he scored ten goals.

Jay Rodriguez's Career Record (As of March 5th, Source: Transfermarkt) Club Games Played Goals Assists Burnley 283 74 24 Southampton 126 35 14 West Brom 90 33 8 Stirling Albion (Loan) 11 3 - Barnsley (Loan) 6 1 -

So, you would expect him to be able to contribute on the pitch at times, even though he’s now 34. The ex-Southampton man would also be valuable in the dressing room, helping the younger players in what is a demanding division.