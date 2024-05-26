Highlights Player acquisition isn't the top priority at Burnley this summer as the managerial situation takes center stage at Turf Moor.

Kompany is considering successor roles at top clubs, but Burnley's focus is on boosting the squad with youthful free agents.

Experienced talents like Iheanacho, Johnson, Kouyate, and Randolph are being considered to guide Burnley back to the Premier League.

Burnley have a very busy summer ahead of them, with a manager to hold on to and players to recruit, as they prepare for their second go in three seasons at returning to the Premier League at the first possible chance.

Player acquisition, and which of the current team to offload, won't be the most pressing thing on the minds of the higher-ups at Turf Moor.

Their manager is currently being courted by one of the biggest clubs in the world - Bayern Munich - and Vincent Kompany is reported to be interested in being Thomas Tuchel's successor at the Allianz Arena.

The Clarets have also announced their 2023/24 retained list, confirming the departures of Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson, and revealing that they have offered fresh terms to Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor.

The free agency market is one that is more frequented by teams lower down te divisions, but it can be a very useful place to pick up talent without having to pay a transfer fee. These are five out-of-contract players that Burnley should be looking at.

Divin Mubama

Divin Mubama is one of the best young free agents out there at the moment, and, with Burnley's track record last season of struggling to score, they could use a young talent like him to bolster their options through the middle.

The striker won't be short of suitors - a report from The Athletic stated that Sunderland were the frontrunners to get his signature - but the potential to be a regular Premier League player, if the Clarets go up, could tempt him to Turf Moor.

The 19-year-old scored 13 goals in 20 appearances in the 22/23 Premier League 2 campaign. He would also fit in with the club's recently applied recruitment model of bringing in youthful talent.

Kelechi Iheanacho

If you want to have success in any league, it's very hard to do it without people who have the relevant experience.

Burnley's squad isn't exactly a mirror image of the one that was promoted at the end of the 22/23 campaign, and as such they should look towards Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho for a wiser head in the team.

Again, the striking options that Kompany currently has to work with aren't amazing, with Lyle Foster acting as the only real standout number nine currently on their books. Iheanacho has a proven record in the top flight, despite a down season last time out in the second tier.

Kelechi Iheanacho's Premier League & Championship record League Apps Goals Assists Premier League 196 42 25 Championship 23 5 1 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

Ben Johnson

Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Rangers are all believed to hold an interest in the soon-to-be former West Ham United full-back. TEAMtalk believe that Ipswich Town and Southampton are also keen on Ben Johnson, which gives a pretty strong indication as to his ability.

With an abundance of Premier League experience, Johnson could now be on his way down the football pyramid in pursuit of regular football.

Burnley's offer to current first-choice left-back Taylor means that, until he signs, they are really weak at this position. The 24-year-old can play either side of the defence, although the right-hand flank is his favoured one.

He'd be another player that would make this side more Premier League-ready if they were to return to the top flight soon. Again, it's ambitious but one worth considering.

Cheikhou Kouyate

Burnley are expected to be near the top of the Championship, again, next season, and one of the smart things teams in this position can do is look at what slightly older talent they would be able to pick off from the leagues above; those who aren't quite at their previous level but would do well in a league with lesser quality.

The club's general recruitment over the past 12-24 months doesn't necessarily suggest that the 34-year-old Cheikhou Kouyate would be a typical go-to option for them, but he would certainly be of use to a team looking to climb the ladder up to the top again.

His versatility means that he could provide cover as both central defence and in the middle of the park for Kompany. The Senegalese international would basically be a somewhat similar player to the departing Cork; an arguable upgrade, in fact.

Darren Randolph

There's a chance that the Clarets may have to move on one of their top two goalkeepers. Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that it's going to be tough to keep both James Trafford and Aro Muric happy if they both stay. He added that there is interest from Newcastle in the former, and the same from Celtic and Wolves in the latter.

One of the two will stay, and be the certified number one, leaving space for an experienced back-up to come in. That's where Darren Randolph comes in.

His current side, AFC Bournemouth, are looking into bringing back their former shot-stopper, Asmir Begovic, as per Nixon, to replace the ex-Irish international. If that happens, the 37-year-old would need a club, Burnley would need a second keeper; the two seem a pretty good fit.