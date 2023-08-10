Highlights Chuba Akpom had a successful season with Middlesbrough, scoring 28 goals and winning the golden boot.

Daniel Jebbison and Sam Nombe are potential replacements for Akpom, both showing promise and goal-scoring ability.

Joel Piroe and Adam Armstrong are also mentioned as potential replacements due to their similar playing style to Akpom. Michael Obafemi is another option.

Chuba Akpom came into his own last season under the management of Michael Carrick.

Akpom formed a lethal partnership with Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer and powered Middlesbrough to fourth.

In the red and white he netted 28 goals, winning him the golden boot seven ahead of the next highest scorer, Viktor Gyokeres.

The striker is now attracting major interest from Premier League and European clubs alike, and with that in mind, here are 5 players that could be good replacements for the Middlesbrough man:

5 Daniel Jebbison

Kicking things off with number five on this list for possible Chuba Akpom replacements and the man in question is Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison.

Promotion to the Premier League may bring a jubilant atmosphere to the club but there are always some players who have to be realistic about where their abilities lie.

Injuries have hampered Jebbison to date and given that there are already a few strikers ahead of him in the Bramall Lane pecking order, a Championship loan makes plenty of sense for all parties.

Middlesbrough may be an overambitious landing spot given his track record but the 19-year-old is growing as a player and could take an opportunity like this by the scruff of the neck. Equally, his teammate Rhian Brewster, who also has a patchy injury record, could be a man worth looking at.

4 Sam Nombe

Next up is Exeter City striker Sam Nombe.

Despite establishing themselves as a League One club, the Grecians have lost a number of key attacking players in the last season or two, including Jevani Brown.

Sam Nombe remains at St. James Park for now though and after notching 15 goals last term, three more than his nearest teammate, the aforementioned Brown, he could have one eye on an upwards trajectory.

The 24-year-old may have missed from the penalty spot in City’s season opener but his side still got the job done against Wycombe Wanderers and he is sure to be there or thereabouts in the scoring charts this season.

3 Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe’s name has been consistently in the headlines whether it be regarding a move to a Swansea City rival or to a team abroad.

The Dutchman was once on the verge of joining Leeds United but it now seems that a new contract in Wales is the most likely scenario.

A hijacking deal at the last minute for Piroe could be a great idea from Michael Carrick and co with this striker boasting a similar physical structure to Chuba Akpom.

2 Adam Armstrong

Another Championship centre-forward surrounded by rumours is Adam Armstrong, who opened the scoring on Friday night as Southampton edged out Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

Both him and Che Adams are easily good enough to be starting at this level and so it would be a shock if either settled for playing second fiddle at St Mary's.

Armstrong was a constant threat in front of goal for Blackburn Rovers at this level and his movement in and around the box isn't too dissimilar to the man he would be replacing at ‘Boro.

1 Michael Obafemi

Finally to the name at the top of the list, another striker who has graced the turf at the Liberty Stadium.

Michael Obafemi’s move to Burnley was an odd one: he may have been part of a title-winning team but he was far from a regular under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany.

As the Clarets make their return to the promise land, Obafemi’s minutes are only heading in one direction which would make a loan move back to the second-tier the smartest option.

When he stays fit, Obafemi is a great asset to any team both on and off of the field and so Carrick should be keeping in contact with a former rival of his on pitch, for if Akpom does depart the Riverside.