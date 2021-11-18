5 ex-Cardiff City players who only ever made one appearance for the club – Do you remember them?

Cardiff City have had a tough season so far, which saw Mick McCarthy lose his job, with Steve Morison in charge for the remainder of the campaign.

Whilst there’s no denying the experienced former Irish boss should’ve been getting more out of the current group, it’s also fair to say he didn’t receive the backing he would’ve hoped for in the summer market.

As a result, the current Bluebirds squad is one that is packed full of players who have been at the club for years, and sometimes a refresh is needed to keep everyone on their toes.

However, Cardiff haven’t always had a settled group, and here we look at FIVE players who didn’t make the impact they would’ve wanted in the Welsh capital, as they only played one game for the club…

Gabriel Tamas

The Romanian international is best known in England for his time at West Brom from 2010 to 2013, with his stint at the Bluebirds coming two years after leaving Albion.

Tamas was a late signing in the summer window on an initial one-year deal and it was hoped he would be a useful option given his experience and versatility.

But, his only outing was an FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury, with his contract terminated shortly after. He would go on to play for FCSB and Hapoel Haifa among others, and Tamas is still turning out now at 38 in the Romanian top-flight for FC Voluntari.

Marley Watkins

This will be fresh in the memory for Cardiff fans as his only appearance came this season and it’s a pretty remarkable story.

Watkins was signed on a deal that was supposed to run for three weeks, not to much fanfare. But, when the former Bristol City man went on to score twice in a 3-2 League Cup success over Sutton United, it seemed he had done enough to earn a longer deal.

That wasn’t the case though as McCarthy didn’t sign the player, who swiftly joined Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Filip Benkovic

There was a bit of excitement when Cardiff loaned Benkovic from Leicester as he had shone on loan for Celtic earlier in his career and has a decent reputation in his home country.

But, it didn’t work out for him in Wales. Benkovic couldn’t dislodge the centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order, with his only appearance coming in a 2-1 loss at Wycombe as a sub.

His loan was meant to run for the season but the 24-year-old returned to the Foxes midway through the 20/21 season.

Mark Howard

The keeper is a name that EFL fans will know as he has featured for Sheffield United, Blackpool and Bolton among other clubs, and he’s currently contracted to Carlisle.

However, Howard’s first taste of the Football League came in 2006 when he joined the Bluebirds from Arsenal, although he failed to get the game time he would’ve wanted.

He made just one appearance, in a cup tie against Barnet, had a loan with rivals Swansea as cover because of injury and was released after a year.

Tom James

Another who has carved out a decent career in the game after failing to make an impact at Cardiff as a youngster is right-back James.

As a local lad, he would’ve been dreaming to make his mark at the club but he made just one appearance. However, as appearances go, it wasn’t a bad one as he was a late sub against Chelsea in the Premier League!

James has had spells with Yeovil, Hibs and Wigan since, whilst he is currently doing well in League Two for Leyton Orient.