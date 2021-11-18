5 ex-Blackpool players who only ever made one appearance for the club – Do you remember them?

Blackpool have seen some significant squad churn in recent years with players leaving and joining the club from left field destinations.

With the Tangerines firmly on the up under Neil Critchley the supporters will feel they are in their best position since the days of Ian Holloway at Bloomfield Road. Blackpool have been able to keep some consistency with key players in the side in recent years and not needing to re-vamp the whole squad in preparation for each individual season.

In the EFL sometimes that is a necessity with contract situations and promotion or relegations.

Here, we take a look at some of the less memorable Blackpool players who only ever made one appearance for the club, do you remember these five?

Alberto Noguera

The Spanish attacking midfielder made his sole appearance for the Tangerines in the club’s 6-0 win over Ipswich Town in 2012 after signing from Atletico Madrid B. A year later he left for Azerbaijan and now applies his trade with FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

Tony Weston

Still only 18 years old, Weston is the most recent Blackpool player on this list.

The precocious forward was picked up by Rangers in the summer of 2020 having turned out for the Tangerines just once as a substitute in the FA Cup first round against Maidstone United. It will be interesting to monitor his career trajectory from here.

Matthew Kay

32-year-old attack minded midfielder Kay appeared for Blackpool in the 2005/06 season as a late substitute. He is now playing in non-league with Trafford.

Krysztian Nemeth

Hungarian striker Nemeth is currently playing for Debreceni in his native top-flight at the age of 32. Nemeth bowed out after a 3-0 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers in January 2009.

Danny Livesey

Finally Danny Livesey is still playing with Chester City in non-league at the age of 36. The centre back’s one moment in the Blackpool spotlight came when he played the first half, before being substituted, in a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

With the club on a much firmer footing since the Oyston family left, it is less likely that the Tangerines will have many one appearance wonders in the near future.