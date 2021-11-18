5 ex-Blackburn Rovers players who only ever made one appearance for the club – Do you remember them?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to pull on the famous blue and white shirt of Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those have gone on to enjoy hugely successful careers with the club, becoming hugely popular cult figures around Ewood Park in the process.

Others however, have had much briefer stays with the Lancashire club, which have left them with little opportunity to make an impact on the club while on the pitch for Rovers.

Here, we’re taking a look at some of those who fall into the latter category, with a run down of five players who only ever made one appearances for Blackburn.

Anton Forrester

We start this list with Anton Forrester, who joined Blackburn from Everton’s academy as an 18-year-old in January 2013.

The striker would make his only senior appearance for Rovers as a substitute in an FA Cup Quarter Final replay defeat to Millwall in March that year. But after joining Bury on loan for the 2013/14 season, a serious knee injury then derailed Forrester’s progression for almost a year.

After overcoming that issue, Forrester was dogged by other fitness problems, and never made another senior appearance for Blackburn. He was loaned out to Morecambe during the 2015/16 campaign, and was released by Rovers at the end of that season.

A two-year spell with Port Vale, where he scored five goals in 41 games between 2016 and 2018 followed, with his last club being non-league Radcliffe FC during the 2019/20 season.

Stefan Mols

Mols came through the academy at Blackburn, but never quite managed to make the grade at first-team level at Ewood Park.

The midfielder’s solitary senior appearance for Rovers’ first-team came as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Bury in the EFL Trophy group stages during the 2017/18 season.

But despite continuing to feature for Rovers at youth level, Mols never made another first-team appearance for the club, while a loan spell to fourth-tier CF Intercity in his native Spain last season also brought just a single appearance.

Indeed, Mols even played for Blackburn’s local rivals Burnley while on trial last March, but no deal materialised, and he was released by Rovers this summer, with the Spaniard joining seventh-tier side Warrington Town last month.

Marcus Marshall

Another player to come through the academy ranks at Blackburn who didn’t quite make the grade in the senior side, is Marcus Marshall.

The winger only first-team appearance for Rovers came as a late substitute in a 4-1 over Grimsby in the first round of the League Cup in August 2008, when he was just 18-years-old.

Marshall was unable to force his way into Blackburn’s first-team again, and after spending the second half of the 2009/10 season on loan with Rotherham, he would make his move to the Millers permanent in July 2010, after being released following the expiry of his contract at Ewood Park.

As well as Rotherham, Marshall would play for the likes of Macclesfield, Bury, Morecambe, Grimsby and Lincoln in the Football League and National League, before dropping down the non-league pyramid, where at 32-years-old, he is now playing for Basford in the Northern Premier Division.

Eddie Nolan

Youth players who were unable to establish themselves as regulars in the first-team is becoming something of a theme of this list, and Nolan is another who comes into that category.

The defender’s only appearance for Blackburn’s first-team came as a substitute in a UEFA Cup win over French side AS Nancy in December 2006, after which Nolan was sent out on several loan moves.

One of those was to Preston North End, which was made permanent in 2009, the same year Nolan would win his three senior international caps with the Republic of Ireland.

After loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Scunthorpe – the latter of which was made permanent – Nolan also went on to represent the likes of York, Blackpool and Crewe in the EFL. After being released by the latter at the end of last season, the defender joined his hometown club, Waterford FC, this summer.

Jack O’Connell

Of all those on this list to have made just a single first-team appearance for Blackburn, O’Connell is undoubtedly the most successful.

The centre back’s sole match for Blackburn came when he played the full 90 minutes of a League Cup defeat to Scunthorpe in August 2014, by which point he had helped Rochdale win promotion from League Two during a loan spell with the club the previous season.

Shortly after that appearance for Blackburn, O’Connell was loaned back to Rochdale, before joining on the final day of the 2015 winter transfer window. From there he was loaned back to ‘Dale, before a quiet 2015/16 season with Brentford led to the defender joining Sheffield United in July 2016.

It is at Bramall Lane where O’Connell’s reputation has really started to grow, helping the Blades win two promotions in three seasons from League One to the Premier League. The now 27-year-old stood out in Sheffield United’s first season in the top-flight, and his persistent injury issues have undoubtedly contributed to the club’s drop in fortunes in the past couple of seasons.