5 days to go: What happened the last time West Brom played Birmingham?

The Championship returns this weekend and one of the centre-piece fixtures is undoubtedly West Brom’s clash with Birmingham City on Saturday at 3pm.

It’s fair to say it has been contrasting seasons for the two Midlands rivals, with Slaven Bilic’s Baggies firmly in a promotion battle, sitting second in the table.

Whilst for Birmingham, it has been a relatively mediocre campaign with them situated in 16th place with no real fear of relegation nor any real hope of a play-off push.

The Baggies will be hoping for a repeat of the last clash between the two sides, with West Brom prevailing 3-2 in an entertaining Midlands derby clash at St Andrew’s back in December of last year.

It was the Blues who got off to the perfect start in the clash, putting Clotet’s side 10 up after just three minutes.

Their lead was short-lived though, as Grady Diangana levelled the score just seven minutes later.

Blues defender Harlee Dean then put the home side back in front in the 47th minute and they were looking on course for victory as the second half continued to play out.

Then step forth Charlie Austin, who was brought off the bench by Bilic.

The former QPR striker notched two goals in the space of eight minutes to steal the points and bring them back to the Hawthorns.

