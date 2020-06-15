5 days to go: What happened the last time Sheffield Wednesday played Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest make a long-awaited return to EFL action this weekend as the Reds look to finish their season on a high, starting with a trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Reds’ aim will be to cement a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions between now and the end of the season, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side sitting five points clear of seventh and occupying fifth spot.

They resume their season with a trip to Hillsborough, as Garry Monk’s side look to end the season on a high and arrest a run of six defeats in their last 10 matches before the lengthy break.

Have these 15 Forest players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Costel Pantilimon Yes No

It has been a mixed campaign for the Owls under Monk, and despite a positive start under the former Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss, they now sit in a measly 15th position.

These two sides last met in December, where it was in fact Wednesday who picked up an important three points after a massive win at the City Ground.

Wednesday emerged victorious on Trentside, winning 4-0 and picking up their eighth victory under Monk, leaving Forest shocked after crashing to their worst home defeat in over eight years.

The Owls were 3-0 up after 37 minutes courtesy of a Jordan Rhodes hat-trick, and they made it 4-0 on the stroke of half-time as Steven Fletcher tapped in from close-range.

The win took Wednesday up to fifth in the Championship, whilst Forest slipped out of the play-off places. The Reds will be looking for revenge this weekend, it goes without saying.