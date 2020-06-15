5 days to go: What happened the last time Reading played Stoke City?

Reading and Stoke City have had their fair share of games that have been memorable over the years, but it’s safe to say that their 2019/20 clash back in December didn’t catch the eye.

The Royals held on for a point in the game at the Bet365 Stadium, as the game finished goalless, with not a single shot on target being registered by either side on the day.

Tom Ince spurned the best opportunity of the game, but he fired his 25-yard effort wide of the post, in what proved to be the only notable chance on the day.

The result meant that Reading remained without a win in their last three matches, whilst were two games unbeaten, but still occupied a sport in the relegation zone.

The Royals were sat 18th in the Championship table after their clash against the Potters, and went on to settle down into life under Mark Bowen after the New Year.

Bowen’s men went on a four-match winning run after their stalemate with Stoke, which included eye-opening wins away at both Preston North End and Fulham.

Stoke have since improved under the management of Michael O’Neill, and head into the game sat 17th in the second tier standings.

O’Neill’s men are unbeaten in their last four league matches, and will surely feel slightly frustrated that their positive run of form was called to an abrupt halt due to off-the-field events.

The reverse fixture is one that won’t be remembered fondly for either side, but Reading will be hoping they can find a way through a stern Stoke defence with the likes of Ovie Ejaria, George Puscas and Lucas Joao likely to cause the Potters problems at the Madejski Stadium.

The break from competitive action is likely to be a real eye-opener for some teams, but both Mark Bowen and Michael O’Neill will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed win to kickstart a positive run of form heading towards the conclusion of this year’s league campaign in the Championship.