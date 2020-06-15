5 days to go: What happened the last time QPR played Barnsley?

Queens Park Rangers host Barnsley this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, with both sides resuming the 2019/20 campaign after a three-month postponement.

Mark Warburton’s side will be looking to avenge their loss at Oakwell in December to keep their play-off push alive, but Gerhard Struber will be desperate to see Barnsley repeat their 5-3 win as they look to give themselves a fighting chance of surviving relegation.

That meeting in South Yorkshire was epic and Conor Chaplin proved to be the difference for the Tykes, bagging a hat-trick.

The forward opened the scoring on seven minutes, only for Luke Amos to reply five minutes later.

Nevertheless, it was Chaplin restoring Barnsley’s lead on 18 minutes and then extending it on 52 to complete his hat-trick.

Amos would pull a goal back, but Cauley Woodrow’s penalty and Bambo Diaby’s effort put Barnsley into a three-goal lead heading into the closing stages.

Ilias Chair netted a third for QPR in stoppage time, but Chaplin had done the damage inside the opening hour of the game.

There’s going to be hope from within the Barnsley camp that they can repeat that December afternoon’s work, but the match-winners QPR have on their books is frightening and given they are still hoping for a top-six finish, Warburton’s side are set to be fired up.