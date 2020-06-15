5 days to go: What happened the last time Middlesbrough played Swansea City?

Premier League and Championship football is back on the agenda this week and it is evident that there is plenty of excitement around that fact.

The top two tiers in the game in this country are going for it and many will be watching with keen interest to see how we’re going to get on.

There’s plenty to play for, too, and here we’re looking at a game that could impact both ends of the table as Middlesbrough host Swansea.

Last time out, it was the Swans that proved the successful side in mid-December, on what was a match to forget for the men from Teesside.

Andre Ayew got the Swans going with the first of his two goals for the game, and at half-time it was 1-0.

In the second half, though, an entertaining period of under 20 minutes cemented the match result.

Marcus Tavernier got Boro level, before Marcus Browne received his marching orders, only around 10 minutes after coming on as a sub.

Andre Ayew then scored a penalty, Sam Surridge would make it 3-1 and then Paddy McNair was shown another red leaving hopes of a comeback as good as dead for the away side.

This time around, Boro will be hoping to keep the full quota of players on the pitch for the full game, and Swansea will be looking to make it a double – let’s see who can do what.