5 days to go: What happened the last time Luton played Preston?

Luton Town and Preston North End will be battling at different sides of the Championship when the 2019/20 campaign gets back underway on the weekend.

The relegation-threatened Hatters, who are just one point and one place above the bottom of the table, welcome play-off chasing Preston to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The reverse fixture at Deepdale proved a frustrating one for Luton as Jayden Stockley’s 84th-minute winner ensured it was the hosts that claimed a 2-1 win.

It always looked like it was going to be a difficult afternoon for Graeme Jones’ men as Preston had the best home record in the division heading into the game, while Luton had won just six points on the road.

Things didn’t start well for the visitors as they gave away a penalty inside the first five minutes, with Paul Gallagher scoring the rebound after seeing his initial effort saved.

Luton didn’t let their heads drop, though, and James Collins pulled them level from the penalty spot just two minutes before the break.

Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd produced two key saves inside a minute to keep the scores level in the second half, denying first Harry Cornick and then Pelly Ruddock.

Alex Neil rolled the dice late on and the introduction of Stockley proved a masterstroke as the 26-year-old grabbed the winner with six minutes left, calmly finding the net after a goalmouth scramble.

That victory allowed Preston to climb up to third in the Championship and they’ll be hoping to boost their play-off credentials with another victory when they travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

It won’t be easy, however, as Luton have Nathan Jones back at the helm and will know that picking up three points would be a huge confidence boost ahead in the relegation battle.