5 days to go: What happened the last time Hull City played Charlton?

Charlton Athletic resume their season with a trip to Hull City this weekend, in what promises to be a massive game at the KCOM Stadium.

Both sides face nervy ends to the season, with Charlton languishing in the relegation zone and Hull sitting just one place above the drop-zone, two points clear of the Addicks.

Ahead of the final nine games of the season, both sides will be looking to pick up enough points in order to secure their Championship status for at least another year.

This weekend is undoubtedly a must-win game for both sides, then, and it is expected to be a fiery encounter as it was at the Valley back in December.

Darren Pratley headed Charlton into a 1-0 lead on 34 minutes, but Jarrod Bowen equalised for the Tigers right after half-time, tapping home from Kamil Grosicki’s dangerous low cross.

The Addicks were back in front only three minutes; Naby Sarr bundled home from close-range after a mazy run from Jonathan Leko, but Lee Bowyer’s side were unable to hold onto the lead.

In the 96th minute of the encounter, Dillon Phillips was unable to keep out Keane Lewis-Potter’s header, as the points were shared at the Valley.

The draw saw Charlton drop to 17th, whilst Hull’s late goal saw Grant McCann’s side lie 13th in the league standings.

A point might not be too useful for both sides this weekend, but the Addicks will be looking for revenge, as the Tigers look to show the same amount of passion and character.