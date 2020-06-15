5 days to go: What happened the last time Huddersfield Town played Wigan Athletic?

The wait for the Championship season to get back under way is almost over, with Huddersfield Town set to resume their season against relegation-threatened rivals Wigan Athletic this weekend.

It’s been a frustrating season for both teams, as they battle to retain their status as a club in the second tier heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Both sides shared the points at the DW Stadium in the first fixture this season in a 1-1 draw, which was a result that didn’t exactly help either team in their bid to survive.

Josh Windass opened the scoring for Wigan on the day, as he calmly fired past Kamil Grabara in the Huddersfield Town goal to liven up a relatively quiet first-half.

But the Terriers responded in the second-half, with Karlan Grant firing home clinically after turning his man to spark jubilant scenes from the travelling Huddersfield Town supporters.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the final 20 minutes though, and were forced to settle for a point heading into the hectic festive period.

The result left Huddersfield sat 19th in the Championship table, whilst Wigan were sat 23rd in the second tier standings, which would have had Latics supporters fearing relegation once again.

But Paul Cook’s side have shown much-needed resilience since the turn of the New Year, and are now sat 20th in the Championship, and two points clear of the relegation zone.

They have shown that they can beat some of the higher-placed teams when they’re at their best, having beat promotion-chasing West Brom before competitive action was called to a halt due to off-the-field events.

Huddersfield have also shown glimpses of their quality under the management of Danny Cowley, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly when it gets back under way this weekend.

It’s set to be a closely-fought battle between the two sides once again, with the stakes being considerably high, as they look to pull clear of the relegation-threatened teams around them.