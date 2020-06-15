5 days to go: What happened the last time Fulham played Brentford?

All eyes will be on west London on Saturday lunchtime, as Fulham host Brentford at Craven Cottage in what will be the first Championship game for more than three months.

It looks set to be an unusual west London derby and though fans won’t be present for the behind-closed-doors clash, both sides will be determined to restart their season with a win, in a top-six clash that could prove vital in the play-off race.

The Bees are one place and four points back from Fulham in third, with both teams hoping to close the gap on the Championship’s top two.

Scott Parker’s side will be hoping to get some revenge after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Griffin Park in December, while beating the Cottagers for the second time this season would be the perfect way to get things back underway for Brentford.

The Bees’ victory earlier this season helped them leapfrog Fulham and climb to fourth, while also handing their west London rivals a third successive defeat.

Neeskens Kebano almost gave Parker’s men the perfect start that day but saw his low driven effort rebound off the outside of the post.

It was Brentford that took the lead, though, with Bryan Mbuembo arriving at the back post to smash home Said Benrahma’s floated cross and score for the fourth game in a row.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead before the break but first Ollie Watkins and then Pontus Jansson saw their efforts denied by the woodwork.

Brentford’s dominance continued in the second half and they nearly had a second through midfielder Mathias Jensen. The Dane’s curling long-range attempt was palmed onto the inside of the post by Marek Rodak and then rolled along the goal line allowing the Fulham goalkeeper time to dive on the loose ball.

The Bees’ second never came but they did come away with the all-important three points, something they’ll be determined to do again when the two sides meet on Saturday.

A west London derby win would be the ideal confidence booster heading into the Championship run-in and both sides will undoubtedly be determined to restart their promotion push in the best possible way.