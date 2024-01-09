Even though Leeds United's priority in the January transfer window will probably be a full-back to replace Djed Spence, it appears that an attacking player may also be arriving at Elland Road this month.

Not only was Fabio Carvalho on United's radar from Liverpool, but Bournemouth winger David Brooks was also of significant interest, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

However it is Leeds' promotion rivals Southampton who are in pole position to sign Wales international Brooks, with the Saints pushing to complete a deal to add him to their squad on loan for the remainder of the season, per the PA's Nick Mashiter.

Even though Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James, Jaidon Anthony and Crysencio Summerville represent strong options out wide, Gnonto and Summerville have been linked with transfers away this summer, hence the need for another wide player - with Brooks seemingly out of contention now, let's look at FIVE alternatives to the Bournemuth man that Leeds could look into.

Manuel Benson

If Leeds want to add a winger who has been there and done it in a Championship promotion battle, then Benson could be their man.

The Belgian winger has been injured but also out of favour with the Clarets in the Premier League this season, and both Southampton and Hull City have showed interest in the 26-year-old already this month.

Relations are strained between Burnley and the Saints though, so Benson won't be going there - this is where Leeds could jump in though for a player who only averaged 46 minutes per Championship appearance last year, but made such an impact off the bench for the most part.

With his trademark long range left-footed shots proving important for Vincent Kompany's side, scoring 11 goals and six of them being outside the box, Benson could provide that cutting edge in the final few months of the season.

Viktor Ðukanović

Even though he has played much of his game-time for Hammarby in Sweden off the left, which is Summerville's position, Ðukanović is versatile and could provide Leeds with a lot of options.

The 19-year-old signed for Hammarby at the start of 2023 from Budućnost in his native Montenegro, and his first season in the Allsvenskan was a productive one with 11 goals scored.

With three caps for Montenegro already, Ðukanović will be hot property sooner rather than later, and Leeds could strike earlier than anyone if they are smart.

Joseph Paintsil

Paintsil is no stranger to being linked with Leeds, who were in a tussle with Southampton for his services in the summer before the Ghanaian stayed put at Genk in Belgium as he revealed he could not be convinced by either club to switch teams.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Genk once more though in 2023-24, with nine goals and seven assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, and even though he would be pretty expensive, Paintsil might really be worth it if he has changed his stance on a switch to a Championship high-flyer.

Arbnor Muja

An Albania international, Muja may be a left-field pick but he comes out very similarly in statistical measures to Leeds' very own Dan James.

A starting winger for Royal Antwerp of Belgium, 25-year-old Muja has scored five times and also bagged three assists in 19 Belgian Pro League matches this season, and has also been competing in the UEFA Champions League for his club.

Now out of European competition though for the season, Muja could be tempted with the move to England if it comes about, and he plays most of his games on the right as a traditional right-footed winger.

Dennis Man

More of an inverted winger who cuts in from the right and onto his left foot, Man is currently plying his trade in Serie B with Parma but he looks capable of better than that.

Dennis Man's Parma Serie B Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Average Minutes Per Game 69 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shots Per Game 2.0 Big Chances Missed 5 Touches Per Game 42.6 Key Passes Per Game 1.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.8 Possession Lost Per Game 11.0 Stats Correct As Of January 9, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The 25-year-old was signed in 2021 for €13 million, but with Parma in the second tier of Italian football, Leeds may be able to strike a deal for less than that for the 20-cap Romania international, who has scored eight times and notched four assists in 15 matches this season.

Like Brooks, Man is left footed and has an eye for goal, so he'd be a perfect like-for-like addition at Elland Road.