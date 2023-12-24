Highlights Sunderland should consider signing Nathan Wood to strengthen their defensive line in January.

This January is the first transfer window Sunderland will go into with Mick Beale as their manager.

The former QPR and Rangers manager was appointed Sunderland’s new head coach last week, replacing the sacked Tony Mowbray.

This is Beale’s third managerial role in his short career, his second in the Championship after managing the Rs last season.

The Black Cats are expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer window, as they were in the summer, with the Sunderland board keen to improve their squad once again.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Sunderland made several changes during the summer, but there are one or two areas of the team that still need improving.

So, with that said, we have looked at five cut-priced transfers Sunderland could look at in January…

Nathan Wood

Sunderland could properly do with adding to their defensive line in January, especially in the centre-back area.

The club have had their injury concerns in that area of the pitch and have had to rely on other players filling in.

So, they should look to someone like Wood, who has established himself as a promising young player in the last year or so.

Wood was the subject of much interest from Southampton in the summer and that should tell Sunderland how good he is. The defender fits their age criteria and has developed himself into a bright young defender at this level, so with his contract expiring, he could be a fairly cheap deal for the club and therefore, a great long-term investment.

Max Bird

Bird seems to be a player that everyone is looking to sign this January, with the likes of Hull City and Birmingham City mentioned with interest.

The 23-year-old has been a rising star for a while now, and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, it seems likely a move could occur.

If these Championship sides are interested in the midfielder, then there is no reason why Sunderland shouldn’t, as he could be a real upgrade to their current options.

The Black Cats have a couple of injury concerns in the midfield department, while some of their other options have struggled. Therefore, Bird would be a very exciting addition, as he would add creativity, grit, and a goal threat, while he could be a perfect partner for Dan Neil.

Bird fits into Sunderland’s ethos of buying young players, and securing his signature ahead of others would be a real statement of intent.

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare is another player who Sunderland could well look at if they were considering a low-priced deal.

The 25-year-old has been highly rated in the game ever since he came through the academy at Aston Villa. However, the attacking midfielder has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, with him having two lengthy spells on the sidelines.

He has returned to full fitness now and has instantly shown what he can offer in this league, and it could be said he is a player that Sunderland and Beale are crying out for.

The midfielder can bring that added creativity to the team and help supply the club’s strikers, who have been struggling in front of goal.

The Black Cats do have Bradley Dack for that role, but he hasn’t hit the heights the club would have hoped for and will likely leave the club very soon.

Tyrese Campbell

Since Amad Diallo returned to Manchester United, Sunderland have struggled to replace his goals and assists.

Therefore, they have become very reliant on fellow winger Jack Clarke, but they could try and change that by adding Tyresse Campbell to their ranks.

The attacker has shined for Stoke City in the last few seasons, and while he’s had his injury concerns, he looks to be a promising player for now and in the future.

At 23, he again fits into the club’s idea for younger players, and as shown in a Stoke shirt, he has an eye for goal as well as creating chances for his teammates, something Beale will want in his side.

Campbell can operate anywhere on the forward line, so his flexibility can be a real added bonus as well for the Wearsiders.

Aaron Connolly

Connolly has played for several teams throughout his short career, but at Hull he seems to have found his eye for goal once again.

The 23-year-old only joined the Tigers in the summer, but given he signed a one-year deal, it means he could be available for a low price in January.

Sunderland are in need of a new striker in January, and with them maybe keen to avoid the finished article, they should look at someone like Connolly, who has been in form this season and is aware of what the Championship is about.

Again, he seems to be a player who would fit into what the club likes and wants, and given how well he is playing, Sunderland would be silly to ignore it, and they could damage a play-off rival in the process.