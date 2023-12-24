Highlights Centre-back Eiran Cashin and midfielder Max Bird have attracted interest from higher-tier clubs, putting Derby County at risk of losing key players.

Derby County are heavily pushing for promotion to the Championship, so they must be smart in January.

The January transfer window could either make or break their League One campaign, as some of their key players have targets on their back. Centre-back Eiran Cashin has received interest from several Championship and Premier League clubs ahead of January, and he would certainly be a big loss.

Similarly, 23-year-old midfielder Max Bird could make a move higher up the pyramid. Both players' contracts are set to expire in 2024, so Derby will be keen to secure their future services. If they are unable to do so, they may look at some deals in January in order to fill the gaps.

The Rams will also perhaps look at further attacking options, with Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington both suffering from injury. Today, Football League World has picked out five players whose contracts run out in 2024 that Derby County should consider in January.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

The winger's contract expires in the summer, and Charlton could be set for heartbreak. Blackett-Taylor has been the standout performer for the Addicks this season, scoring seven goals and assisting seven in League One.

According to Darren Witcoop on X, the 26-year-old is receiving plenty of interest, and Derby have been long-term admirers. Blackett-Taylor plays mostly on the left-wing and would provide strong competition for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen as they push for a return to the second tier.

He is currently in the form of his career, and while it may be optimistic, there is no harm in considering the winger as an option.

Charlie Wyke

As previously mentioned, Derby may be in the need of a striker in January, and they could look elsewhere in League One for their options. One man who would fit in well at Derby is Charlie Wyke. The experienced striker won the August League One Player of the Month award this season after an impressive start to the campaign.

However, his place in the starting eleven isn't always guaranteed at Wigan, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, he may look for a move away in January. The Rams would surely welcome him with open arms as a solid striking option, after scoring five goals in four games at the start of the season.

Sinclair Armstrong

Another striking option, this time from The Championship. Armstrong has shown all the qualities of a strong, mature forward but is struggling to get consistent game time at QPR who are struggling in the Championship. With his contract set to expire in the summer, there could be a few League One clubs eyeing up a cheap January deal.

Derby would be ideal for his development as he is capable of starting up top for the Rams on a regular basis. If QPR are unable to persuade him to stay, they may look to cash out in the upcoming window.

Marvin Ekpiteta

With Eiran Cashin attracting plenty of interest, Derby must look for a centre-back to fill the void. Ekpiteta may not be quite up to the level of Cashin this season, but he would be a strong and experienced head to bring into the side.

He has made ten starts for Blackpool this season, six of which have been clean sheets, which is a mightily impressive record. Blackpool may be reluctant to sell, but if they are met with a decent offer, they could consider it, knowing his contract is set to expire.

Kenny Dougall

Another Blackpool man whose contract expires in the summer, Dougall could be a strong short-term replacement for Max Bird who could be a target in January. Again, the Tangerines may be reluctant to sell, but Derby have had a far better season and look stronger contenders for promotion, so the midfielder could be persuaded.