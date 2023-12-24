Highlights Coventry City may need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to match their previous season's success.

The club could potentially secure players at a relatively low cost due to previous investments.

Possible signings for Coventry City include Paddy McNair, Jordan Williams, Josh Windass, Sam Gallagher, and Devante Cole.

The January transfer window is one where Coventry City will no doubt be looking to strengthen their first-team squad.

As things stand, the Sky Blues look as though they are facing something of an uphill task, if they are to match their run to the Championship play-off final of last season.

They may therefore have to strengthen in the window if they are to do that, and it is worth noting, that there may be some players they are able to secure the services of relatively cheaply, which may be appealing after sizeable investments in the likes of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms in the summer.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at five players Coventry City might be able to sign for a cut-price fee in January, right here.

Paddy McNair

With Luis Binks only on loan until the end of the season, and 36-year-old Kyle McFadzean also out of contract in the summer, Coventry may need to find themselves a longer term option at the centre of their defence.

That could arguably come in the form of Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair, whose own contract at the Riverside Stadium is due to expire at the end of this season, and who would bring plenty of experience at this level with him.

Given that contract situation, and the fact that 'Boro have been linked with other centre backs such as Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and Charlie Cresswell of Leeds United, they could also be open to moving on another central defensive option to make space and raise funds for one of those potential additions, and McNair could well be an affordable target for Coventry in the summer.

Jordan Williams

Milan van Ewijk has done well for Coventry since his summer move from Heerenveen, but the fact he is the club's only recognised right-back may be a concern for some of those at the CBS Arena.

That may mean another option in that position could be worth targeting, and Barnsley's Jordan Williams is one they may arguably want to consider.

The 24-year-old could be an option for many years to come, and with plenty of Championship experience from his time with the Tykes under his belt, he may provide useful competition for Ewijk, while the fact his contract at the League One club expires in the summer, could put Barnsley under pressure to accept a lower offer than they otherwise would for the right-back, in January.

Josh Windass

While Callum O'Hare recently made a triumphant return from injury for Coventry, he is out of contract in the summer, meaning other clubs may have an interest in him come January, that the Sky Blues find hard to see off.

As a result, Coventry may need another attacking midfielder of their own at that point, and Josh Windass, who has plenty of experience of making an impact at this level, could be an option to target.

Indeed, with his contract expiring this summer, and Sheffield Wednesday's precarious position in the relegation zone meaning they may find it hard to keep hold of key players, it may end up being the case that Windass find himself within Coventry's price range as well.

Sam Gallagher

Coventry boss Mark Robins has already suggested that striker Fabio Tavares will be allowed to leave on loan on loan in January, to help rebuild his match fitness after injury.

If that means Coventry need another striker, then Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher may be one worth targeting, given his Championship experience, and the fact his relentless work rate and physical presence could fit in well as part of this side.

It is also worth noting that it looks as though Blackburn may have to sell if they are to raise the funds for signings that head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson wants for his side. So given Gallagher is among the club's highest earners, and out of contract in the summer as things stand, he may be one they are willing to consider offers for, at what might be a somewhat lower price than would otherwise be the case.

Devante Cole

One other striking option who could be worth considering for Coventry next month, is Barnsley's Devante Cole.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign last season as the Tykes reached the League One play-offs, and has backed that up with 12 goals in 20 games in the third-tier already this season, suggesting he is now in some of the best form of his career.

That should make Cole an appealing potential target for a number of Championship clubs, such as Coventry, especially given the fact that with his contract expiring at the end of the season, there may be a chance to put pressure on Barnsley with potential offers for the striker next month.