Blackburn Rovers have so far been very hit-and-miss in the Championship in 2023/24.

Drawing very few matches so far this season, supporters of the club tend to either go home happy with a win or frustrated with a defeat come a Saturday evening.

Of course, the January transfer window is just around the corner, and that presents Jon Dahl Tomasson's side with a chance to improve their squad and perhaps turn some defeats into victories.

The club made seven new signings in the summer, but there is a feeling that greater quality and depth is needed at Ewood Park in some areas.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Indeed, bringing players in next month could aid the club's challenge for a play-off spot.

With that said, here are five players the club could target, that could potentially be available for decent value during the January window.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

One name that Blackburn could potentially target during the January transfer window is Nesta Guinness-Walker.

The club have just one natural left-back on their books in Harry Pickering, and some competition and depth in the position would be much welcomed.

There were initial links between Blackburn and the player in the summer, and Rovers could consider targeting the 24-year-old once again next month.

Given Reading's precarious financial and ownership situation at present, a deal may be there to be done.

Connor O'Riordan

Another player potentially available for a relatively low fee is Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O'Riordan.

According to Andy Dunn in The Mirror's transfer blog (15/12, 10:28 am) the young central defender is being eyed by those at Ewood Park ahead of the January window.

The 20-year-old has appeared 17 times in League Two so far this season and is contracted to Crewe until 2025.

A £500k price tag has been reported, which Rovers could well pounce upon.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Whilst on the topic of players already linked with Blackburn ahead of the January window, we have to mention Ali Al-Hamadi.

Although competition for the AFC Wimbledon man is fierce, Rovers are one of the sides keen, and would surely love to complete a deal.

Ali Al-Hamadi's stats per division, as per Transfermarkt Division Matches Goals Assists League One 9 0 0 League Two 38 20 6 National League 10 3 2 Stats correct as of 21/12/23

The goal burden has been very much taken on by Sammie Szmodics so far this campaign and signing a forward like Al-Hamadi could ease that.

The 21-year-old has 13 goals and six assists in all competitions so far this season and is looking a very bright talent.

Devante Cole

If Rovers felt the step up from League Two to the Championship was too much, though, perhaps they could target a League One goalscorer instead.

Devante Cole is a name that springs to mind, for example.

Like Al-Hamadi, a player like Cole could ease the goalscoring burden on Szmodics, and the player could potentially be available, too.

Indeed, Cole's contract at Oakwell expires next summer, meaning Barnsley could perhaps be tempted to cash in whilst they still can.

Cole has 12 goals and two assists in 20 League One appearances so far this campaign.

Rhys Healey

Last but not least, a Championship forward could also be considered - Watford forward Rhys Healey.

Healey has barely got a look in since arriving at Vicarage Road in the summer, with confirmation of his arrival at the club and Valerien Ismael's coming quite closely within each other.

Given his lack of involvement, it perhaps suggests it was not a signing Ismael initiated or wanted, and there must surely be a chance he leaves Vicarage Road in January.

Healey has shown an ability to find the net consistently previously in France and the EFL, and although Watford won't want to strengthen a potential play-off challenger, the cash they receive for Healey could help their push elsewhere.

The 28-year-old certainly needs out and perhaps Blackburn could be a destination that could offer him that.