Coventry City and Mark Robins are still facing a busy summer window as they prepare for the upcoming Championship campaign, following a crushing play-off defeat in 2022/23.

Robins' side are in need of recruitment this summer, in order to remain competitive at the right end of the second tier once more and have already seen their key player depart, with Viktor Gyokeres joing Sporting CP.

The damage of losing to Luton Town and not gaining promotion is not only significant financially, but will also see multiple exits out of the door as well, with the future of Gustavo Hamer also up in the air, too.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his deal with the club and has already been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Fulham, and Burnley.

Gyokeres has been joined out of the exit door by Tyler Walker, Martyn Waghorn, Michael Rose, Sean Maguire, Todd Kane, Julien Dacosta, and Fankaty Dabo.

However, Coventry haven't been afraid to splash the cash, either. The Sky Blues have brought in Jay Dasilva, Ellis Simms, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Bradley Collins, Joel Latibeaudiere, and Bobby Thomas.

The Sky Blues will be hoping the 2023/24 season can be one that sees the club go one step further than what they achieved last time out, with the start of the campaign beginning with a tough game to open their season in a trip to Leicester City at The King Power stadium.

Famous Coventry City fans

There will no doubt be some famous faces watching on from either inside the ground or from afar, but who are Coventry's five most famous supporters? We take a look, here.

Steve Beaton

Despite now being based in Norfolk, Beaton is Coventry born and bred and a lifelong supporter of his local club as well.

Beaton's biggest achievement came in 1996 when he became the BDO World Darts Champion, and over 27 years later he's still remained at a high level and is ranked inside the PDC's top 64 players at the age of 59.

Brian McFadden

One part of the famous, award-winning Irish boyband Westlife, McFadden is a self-proclaimed Coventry fan despite originally being from Dublin.

McFadden has two teams with Manchester United being one of them, but he revealed years ago that he also became a Coventry supporter as a teenager through some of his family connections.

Richard Keys

One of the most well-known faces for a while on British sports television, Keys was the main anchor for Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League from its inception in 1992 until 2011.

Following his controversial departure, Keys has been working alongside Andy Gray in the Middle East for Al Jazeera and BeIN Sports.

Keys has made no secret of his support for his hometown club in the past and tweeted his disappointment following the play-off final in what he felt was a deserved victory for Luton.

Christian Horner

Horner is one of the most well-known faces in the world of Formula One as the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, where he has been since 2005.

Born in nearby Leamington Spa, the 49-year-old has made his allegiances to the Sky Blues clear on a number of occasions, including previously telling Sky Sports he'd let Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne drive a Red Bull F1 car if he signed for the club.

Tom Grennan

Grennan, whilst growing up a Manchester United fan, has adopted Coventry City as another team in recent years, becoming a fan in around 2018 and has seen them rise up the leagues to come close to a Premier League return.

The 27-year-old Bedford-born singer has had multiple top 10 hits in the UK charts in his career so far and his 'Found What I've Been Looking For' tune was previously the anthem for Sky Sports Super Sunday.

The singer even tweeted his reaction to Coventry reaching Wembley last season in three words, he said: "COV MAN. WOW."