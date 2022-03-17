5 clearances, 51 touches: The Luton Town man who shone against Preston North End

Claiming a spot back in the Championship play-offs, Luton Town scored four times without reply at home to Preston North End last night.

A brace from Luke Berry, a Fred Onyedinma strike and a Bambo Diaby own goal earned the Hatters all three points, with the Hatters making a great improvement on their goal difference.

In the absence of defensive options, Reece Burke was partnered next to Peter Kioso on his right and Dan Potts on his left, with Kal Naismith and Tom Lockyer missing out altogether.

With Burke coming off in the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring issue, Kioso was then tasked with operating in the middle of the back three, with James Bree coming in as the right-sided defender.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an excellent game in the Luton defence, playing an integral role in the Bedfordshire club’s eventual clean sheet

Using Sofascore, here, we see if the data backs up the performance on the eye…

Defensive analysis

Up against the physicality and intelligence of Emil Riis and the pace and relentlessness of Cameron Archer, Kioso restricted the pair to very little.

The 22-year-old won 57% of his aerial duels too and was only dribbled past on one occasion.

Interestingly, he only made two tackles during the 90 minutes but made five clearances and a further four interceptions.

With the Kioso not seeing too much action in the second half, as a result of Luton keeping possession well and seeing out the game, it is not too surprising to see a smaller number of defensive contributions than one would expect.

Passing assessment

Kioso finished the game with a 74% pass accuracy percentage, with Luton appearing to go less direct than they have in recent weeks.

The young defender still attempted seven long balls with two succeeding, however, he still successfully completed 23 passes.

Kioso also had 51 touches of the ball, proving to be a player who can be trusted when bringing the ball out from the back.

Given that he was deployed as a centre-back, as opposed to his usual right wing-back role, Kioso did not contribute with any key passes or crosses.