5 Charlton games to re-watch during the fixture delay

What better to do whilst we wait for the resumption of the season than to reminisce over of a bunch of classic Charlton Athletic matches.

So to keep you busy, we’ve had a look at five memorable Charlton games from over the years that you might want to re-watch…..

Arsenal 2-4 Charlton Athletic – Premier League, 4th November 2001

Charlton arrived at Highbury midway through the 2001-2002 campaign still looking for their first Premier League away victory of the season and probably didn’t expect it to come at the home of the champions elect.

The Gunners lost just three times on home soil this season, this being the second. A familiar face in Thierry Henry gave Arsene Wenger’s side an early advantage, but an 18-minute massacre either side of the break – including a memorable chip from Claus Jensen – put the visitors into a shock 4-1 lead in North London.

Henry stroked home a penalty to reduce the deficit on the hour mark, but it wasn’t enough to ruin what remains as one of Charlton’s best ever Premier League results.

Charlton Athletic 3-2 Liverpool – Premier League, 28th September 2003

The Addicks came into the game sitting 14th in the Premier League having tasted victory just once in their opening six matches.

But this day belonged to Kevin Lisbie, who didn’t score often enough during his nine-year spell at The Valley, but produced three excellent finishes, including a stunner solo effort for the winner, in what was the first treble of his career and Charlton’s second and most recent Premier League hat-trick.

Carlisle United 0-1 Charlton Athletic – League One, 14th April 2012

A memorable campaign under Chris Powell ended in promotion at Brunton Park as Bradley Wright Phillips tapped home from close-range with 14 minutes remaining to ensure Charlton’s place back in the Championship, just weeks before they were eventually crowned as champions of League One.

Charlton Athletic 2-3 Doncaster (Charlton win 4-3 on penalties) – League One Play-Off Semi-Final, 17th May 2019

Charlton’s biggest home attendance four more than five years packed into The Valley for what turned out to be possibly their greatest ever defeat.

Arsenal loanee Krystian Bielik stooped to score early on and extend the Addicks’ lead following their first leg win at Keepmoat Stadium earlier that week, which looked like giving Lee Bowyer”s men an easy ride to Wembley.

But Doncaster hit back and took the game to extra time and after John Marquis’ 100th minute header put Donny ahead in the tie, Charlton needed to score. Fortunately, Darren Pratley tapped home less than a minute later and with the scoring done there, the game went to penalties.

Dillon Phillips saved Marquis’ effort and then Tommy Rowe blazed his spot-kick into The Covered End, which sent the Addicks to the final.

Charlton Athletic 2-1 Sunderland – League One Play-Off Final, 26th May 2019

Possibly the greatest scenes in Charlton’s recent history.

With extra time looming, German defender Patrick Bauer poked home from close-range and marked his final Addicks appearance with the goal that send Bowyer’s men back into the Championship after a three-year absence.

Phillip’s earlier howler which allowed Sunderland to take an early advantage was soon forgotten about as the Bowyer guided his side back into the second-tier at the second time of asking after their semi-final defeat to Shrewsbury Town 12 months earlier.