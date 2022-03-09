5 celebrities that supposedly are Huddersfield Town supporters

Huddersfield Town are like most football clubs in that they have a pool of celebrity supporters cheering them on in their pursuit of the Premier League again.

Carlos Corberan and his squad are delivering on their side of the bargain, sitting inside the Championship play-off places and flirting with the Premier League dream once more.

Every Huddersfield supporter has aspirations of getting back to the top table of English football, whether that’s the average fan, Joe Bloggs, or a celebrity supporter.

We identify a selection of those celebrity supporters willing Huddersfield onto the Premier League below:

Jodie Whittaker

Whittaker was born locally and is a Huddersfield fan.

An English actress that’s best possibly known for playing Beth Latimer in Broadchurch and the Thirteenth Doctor in popular BBC programme, Doctor Who.

Ryan Sidebottom

The former England cricketer is another local Huddersfield supporter.

Sidebottom played 22 tests for England during his career, taking 79 wickets, as well as 29 in 25 One Day Internationals.

His Dad, Arnie Sidebottom, played for Huddersfield in the 1970’s.

Chris Fountain

The actor is often seen on social media talking about Town and their fortunes under Corberan – the below tweet came after Huddersfield lost to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Too many of the players coming in were well off our usual pace tonight, fair play to forest, could’ve had more than 2. Shame to lose the unbeaten run but all focus on the league now. Just wasn’t to be. Have to be a lot sharper on Friday and I’m confident we will be. #utt #htafc — Chris Fountain (@fountain1987) March 7, 2022

Fountain has starred in Coronation Street and Hollyoakes, whilst also featuring on Dancing on Ice.

David Peace

Another locally born Huddersfield supporter is English writer, David Peace.

Ironically, one of Peace’s most well-known publications is The Damned United, focusing on Brian Clough’s 44-day spell in-charge of Leeds United.

Patrick Stewart

Of course we haven’t forgotten Huddersfield’s most known celebrity supporter: Sir Patrick Stewart.

During Huddersfield’s most recent spell in the Premier League, Stewart was the face that television cameras were drawn to whenever he was in attendance supporting the Terriers.

The Mirfield-born actor is a legend in his industry.

