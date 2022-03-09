5 celebrities that supposedly are Fulham supporters

Fulham have got some famous faces as supporters and they’ll all be hoping that Marco Silva and his players are going to achieve promotion come the end of the campaign.

It’s been a memorable season for the Whites and the final few weeks should see them seal their return to the Premier League in all truth.

Among those cheering them on could be these five faces, with data taken from the Fulham Fandom webpage…

Hugh Grant

The actor has been spotted at Craven Cottage numerous times over the years.

He’s starred in the likes of Love Actually and Notting Hill, as well as The Gentlemen more recently.

He was born in Hammersmith and so is very much a local.

Margot Robbie

Australian actress Margot Robbie is also said to be a Fulham fan.

She has starred in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

She’s married to British film producer Tom Ackerley.

Richard Osman

Richard Osman is a British TV star and is regularly seen at Craven Cottage supporting Fulham.

He is famous for working on shows such as Pointless and House of Games.

He also appears on panel shows like QI and Have I Got News For You.

Eminem

Rap legend Eminem is also apparently a Fulham fan.

The US musician probably doesn’t attend matches as much as most Fulham supporters but he has been linked with an interest in the club.

That’s certainly one we didn’t expect to see.

Tim Henman

Finally, former Tennis player and British no.1 Tim Henman is said to be a Fulham fan too.

He grew up in Oxford but knows south-west London well, particularly Wimbledon given the tennis tournament there.

Henman retired in 2007.

