5 celebrities that supposedly are AFC Bournemouth supporters

Bournemouth supporters will be desperate to push their team over the line in gunning for a return to the Premier League this season.

The Cherries have stuttered a little in recent weeks but should have enough of a cushion on the teams around them to clinch automatic promotion in the coming months.

There may be some famous faces amongst the Bournemouth home faithful in an effort to push the team over the final hurdle.

Here, we have taken a look at five celebrities that supposedly are AFC Bournemouth supporters…

Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp finished his senior career with the Cherries, has properties nearby and spent a lot of his managerial career on the South Coast.

The 75-year-old will likely be rooting for Scott Parker and his team in the crunch encounters that are to come.

Rishi Sunak

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton but is believed to be a Bournemouth supporter.

The 41-year-old has been in the role since February 2020.

Jayne Middlemiss

Television and radio presenter Jayne Middlemiss is fond of the Cherries, the 51-year-old made her name in the fashion industry and appeared in 2005’s Celebrity Love Island.

Alex James

Bournemouth-born musician Alex James may be in attendance at the Vitality Stadium in the coming months, the 53-year-old, who originates from Boscombe, is most famous for playing bass guitar in the rock band Blur.

Jamie Reynolds

Jamie Reynolds was a member of the defunct band Klaxons and originates from Bournemouth.

As a large picturesque town you can understand how his upbringing may have helped his career.