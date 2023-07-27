Coventry City recently sold their talisman Viktor Gyokeres for a club record fee, but owner Doug King has wasted no time in re-investing the money made from the Swede's departure - even before he officialy left the club.

It had been known for some time that the 24-year-old was set to leave the Sky Blues this summer, and with a deal for his services nearing with Sporting CP earlier in the month, King splashed out on Everton's Ellis Simms as his direct replacement.

Cov have paid an initial £3.5 million to the Toffees in a deal that could eventually reach £8 million, and seven-figure fees have also been spent on Japanese wide player Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas.

King has made his commitments to strengthen the squad of Mark Robins after they narrowly lost out in the Championship play-off final in May, and despite bringing Simms to the club there is a need to add another striker.

With Robins often playing two up-front, the current senior options of Simms and Matty Godden will not be enough to last the season, and it looks as though the club are casting their net far and wide for new additions.

Belgium is a country where City have already looked towards when signing Sakamoto from Oostende, and they could be set to head back there as according to LDH, the Sky Blues have an interest in Standard Liege striker Denis Dragus.

The 24-year-old has been capped five times for the Romania national team, scoring twice with both of those goals coming in his last two appearances against Slovenia and Moldova.

Who is Denis Dragus?

Dragus started his professional career in his home nation of Romania with Viitorul Constanța, scoring 13 times in 57 appearances for them before Standard Liege took a punt in 2019 for €2 million.

He barely featured for Liege in his first season in Belgium though and was loaned out to Crotone of the Italian top flight in 2020, but he only played nine times in Serie A without scoring.

Dragus featured more often in the 2021-22 season for Standard, scoring six times in the Belgian Pro League from 28 appearances but after scoring four times in 19 matches in the first half of 2022-23, he was loaned to Genoa of Serie B for the remainder of the campaign.

Returning to Standard this summer following a failed stint in Italy, Dragus is seemingly available and Coventry have set their sights on him.

What is Denis Dragus' situation at Standard Liege?

Per the report from LDH, Standard see Noah Ohio as their first-choice striker this season, meaning that Dragus will not get much game-time under new manager Carl Hoefkens.

Dragus also has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne, so he could be available for a cut-price fee.

He may not have fulfilled his potential in club football so far in his career, but at the age of 24, Dragus still has time to raise his game.

There's no guarantee that he would be a regular starter under Robins if Coventry were to sign him, but Dragus could have a new lease of life in England and it could be worth a punt for the Sky Blues.