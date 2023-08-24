Leeds United are set to be incredibly active in the transfer market before the window slams shut at 11pm on September 1.

Despite plenty of players departing either permanently or on loan following their relegation from the Premier League, there hasn't been too much in the way of incomings so far at Elland Road.

Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram have been the only first-team additions for new head coach Daniel Farke, with the the early season results showing that more reinforcements are needed after picking up just two points from their first three league matches.

Matters haven't helped with the likes of Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto making themselves unavailable for some matches, but things look to be on the up both on the pitch and behind the scenes for United.

In terms of transfers, Swansea City striker Joel Piroe looks like he's closing in on a move to the Whites, but it seemed as though they weren't going to be as fortunate when it came to Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder was the subject of a bid on Wednesday evening from Leeds, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, but their chances were seemingly scuppered on Thursday morning.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg claimed that five-cap Germany international Amiri had turned down the opportunity to move to West Yorkshire as he preferred a switch to French outfit Marseille, whose interested was revealed last week by the same journalist.

However, there has been another twist in the saga and it is set to positively benefit Leeds.

What is the latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Nadiem Amiri?

According to Kicker in Germany, who claimed that Amiri was hesitating over a potential switch to Leeds, a deal has now been agreed for the midfielder to make the move to England.

They claim that Amiri is set to sign a four-year contract with United despite the reports earlier in the day that he had turned his back on a deal with Farke's side.

In-fact, Plettenburg has issued his own update via Twitter, stating that Amiri has done a u-turn on his initial decision to turn down Leeds and is now looking likely to put pen-to-paper on a contract with the former Premier League side.

How much are Leeds United set to pay for Nadiem Amiri?

Per Kicker, Leeds have agreed a deal that is just less than €6 million (£5.1 million) to bring Amiri to the club, which means Leverkusen will make a loss on his services having paid €9 million to Hoffenheim in 2019.

Amiri made his first appearance for the German national team just months after signing for Leverkusen in 2019, but he has not been capped since 2020 when he started against the Czech Republic in a friendly.

Since signing for Leverkusen four years ago, Amiri has featured 138 times for Xabi Alonso's side, scoring 12 goals and notching 19 assists.

In the 2022-23 season, the 26-year-old played 36 times in all competitions, scoring four goals but spent the second half of the Bundesliga season in and out of the starting 11, which has perhaps contributed to his expected departure.