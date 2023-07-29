Highlights Bristol Rovers had a solid first year back in League One, finishing 17th in the table and avoiding relegation.

Celebrities like Maya Jama, Roni Size, James Bracey, Duane Winters, and Geoff Barrow are known supporters of the club.

Bristol-born Maya Jama supports Bristol Rovers because her family does, but she also follows Premier League side West Ham United.

Bristol Rovers enjoyed a strong first year back in League One last season.

The Gas had looked like potential play-off contenders as they sat eighth in the table in early January, but a decline in form in the second half of the season saw them fall away from the top six.

Joey Barton's side eventually finished the season 17th in the table, but it was a solid first campaign back in the third tier as they remained clear of any relegation danger.

The Pirates have been active in the transfer market this summer, bringing in Jevani Brown, Luke Thomas, James Wilson, George Friend, Matt Hall, Matthew Cox and Tristan Crama, while Harry Anderson, Paul Coutts and Calum Macdonald departed the Memorial Stadium at the end of their contracts.

Among the fans hoping Barton's men can continue their progression next season will be a number of famous faces and we looked at which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club.

Which celebrities might you see at a Bristol Rovers game next season?

Maya Jama

Jama is a radio and television presenter.

The 28-year-old joined BBC Radio 1 to present weekend shows in 2018 before departing the station in 2020 and she became the host of the popular ITV reality series Love Island earlier this year.

Jama was born in Bristol and she revealed that she decided to follow her family in supporting the Gas.

"I went with Bristol Rovers because I am from Bristol," Jama said, quoted by Bristol Live.

"My family support Bristol Rovers, that's their local team."

As well as the Pirates, Jama also follows Premier League side West Ham United.

Roni Size

Size is a DJ and music producer who found fame in 1997 as the founder and frontman of drum and bass collective Roni Size & Reprazent, winning the Mercury Prize for their debut album New Forms that year.

The 53-year-old was part of the Pirates' kit launch for the 2021-22 season and he has featured in Rovers charity matches.

Who does James Bracey support?

Bracey is a cricketer who plays for Gloucestershire.

The 26-year-old is a left-handed batsman and a wicket-keeper and he made his Test debut for England against New Zealand in June 2021.

Bracey has made no secret of his love for the club and regularly attends games at the Memorial Stadium.

Duane Winters

Another sportsperson known to be a supporter of the Pirates is boxer Duane Winters.

His nickname is Gasman due to his affection for the club.

Winters has won 11 and lost two of 13 professional fights during his career, but he has not competed since August 2019, when he was beaten by Ukashir Farooq.

Geoff Barrow

Barrow is a music producer, composer and DJ, best known for being a member of the band Portishead, which was named after the small town near Bristol where Barrow grew up.

Portishead have released three albums and the group reunited for the first time in seven years to perform live in 2022.

Barrow is also a member of Beak and the supergroup Quakers and he has previously featured in Rovers charity matches.