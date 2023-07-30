Highlights Bristol City fans are optimistic about the upcoming season due to the progress made by Nigel Pearson's squad and the new signings made in the summer transfer window.

The team's first matches are against Preston North End, Oxford United, and Millwall, which will give fans a better idea of their capabilities.

Celebrity fans, including actor Joe Sims, cricketer Jack Leach, and comedian Mark Watson, may be seen supporting Bristol City at Ashton Gate this season.

Even though the future of starboy Alex Scott remains unsettled, there is plenty of positivity amongst the Bristol City fanbase ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Robins may have finished last term in mid-table but there was clear progress made by Nigel Pearson's squad and some shrewd moves in the summer transfer window - with Ross McRorie, Rob Dickie, Haydon Roberts, and Jason Knight all signing permanently - means there is plenty of optimism heading into the EFL's opening weekend.

City kick things off at Ashton Gate against Preston North End on Saturday 5th August before hosting Oxford United in BS3 in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 8th August. A trip to The Den to face Millwall will follow on Saturday 12th August before Pearson's men are back at Ashton Gate a week later to host Birmingham City.

By that stage, we'll know a lot more about what the Robins are capable of this term, in what is a very competitive Championship field.

If things are going well, then we may well even see some famous faces on the Ashton Gate terraces in 2023/24 - as there are plenty of celebrity fans that follow the South West club.

Here, we've highlighted five City supporting celebs that you may see at a game in the upcoming campaign...

1 Joe Sims

Best known for his role in the BAFTA-nominated series Broadchurch, actor Joe Sims is an avid fan of the Robins and is Bristol based so will likely be making the trip to Ashton Gate at some point this term.

Sims recently revealed that he'd been gifted a signed Alex Scott shirt as a thank you for presenting the club's 2022/23 awards ceremony.

2 Marcus Trescothick

Somerset and England legend Marcus Trescothick is a well-known fan of City and is actually an honourary vice president of the Championship club.

His role as one of the current coaches of the England Men's team means he's got a busy schedule but he may well find time to squeeze a game in.

3 Mark Watson

Comedian Mark Watson has been a familiar face on the comedy circuit and TV for some time now but City are another one of his passions.

He can regularly be seen tweeting about the Robins - often making light of the bad days - and even took the Sky Bet cameras along to experience what match days are like at Ashton Gate a few years ago.

4 Jack Leach

Injury has meant that England cricketer Jack Leach has been forced to watch this summer's Men's Ashes series from the sidelines but he'll be desperate to be back in his whites soon.

During his recovery, Leach - a self-confessed City fan that was presented with a shirt after his contributions to the historic 2019 Headingley victory -may well have been keeping a close eye on how Pearson's side have been getting on in pre-season and the Somerset spinner may well be plotting a visit to watch them live at some point soon.

5 The Wurzels

Whether it's in the stands at Ashton Gate, or performing outside City's stadium, it would certainly be no surprise to see West Country legends The Wurzels at a game this season.

The scrumpy and western band from Somerset have a long-held association with the South West club, even recording the club song 'One for the Bristol City' and playing at Ashton Gate on multiple occasions.