Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to challenge for the play-offs in the Championship again next season.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent first year under Jon Dahl Tomasson, but they suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-off places on goal difference.

Tomasson has brought in three new additions this summer, with Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson all arriving at Ewood Park, while star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Daniel Ayala have left the club at the end of their contracts.

There has been uncertainty over Tomasson's future after the budget was cut by 20 per cent, with players potentially needing to be sold to raise funds, but the club will be desperate to keep hold of the Dane with the season fast approaching.

Among those fans hoping for another season of progress will be a number of famous faces and we looked at some of the celebrities you might spot watching Blackburn in action during the upcoming campaign.

Famous Blackburn Rovers fans

Lee Mack

Mack is a comedian, actor, podcaster and presenter and he is occasionally spotted at Ewood Park.

The 54-year-old is best known for his role in the sitcom Not Going Out, being a team captain on Would I Lie To You? and most recently hosting the popular Saturday night quiz show The 1% Club on ITV1.

Mack has a strong passion for football and he has taken part in Soccer Aid, scoring the winning penalty for the World XI after a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium last June.

Matt Smith

Smith is an actor known for his roles in Doctor Who, House of the Dragon and The Crown.

Despite being born in Northampton, Smith is an avid Rovers fan and he has spoken about the club on a number of occasions, including criticising the board in 2013 during the turbulent early stages of the Venky's ownership following relegation from the Premier League.

Smith featured for Northampton Town, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City before a serious back injury forced him to give up pursuing a football career.

Tim Farron

Farron is a former leader of the Liberal Democrats.

He led the party between 2015 and 2017 and he remains in Parliament as an MP, as well as being the Liberal Democrats spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Farron was born in Preston, but his loyalties lie with Blackburn and he once chose the club as his specialist subject on Celebrity Mastermind.

Carl Fogarty

Fogarty is one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time, having won 59 races and four World Superbike Championships during his career.

The 58-year-old also won the ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014.

Born in Blackburn, Fogarty is a supporter of his local team and you may see him in the stands at Ewood Park next season.

Stephen Hendry

Hendry is another sportsman known for their allegiance to Rovers.

The 54-year-old established himself in the 1990s as he secured seven world titles during the decade and he has won the Masters six times and the UK Championships five times.

Despite being born in Scotland, Hendry has a strong affection for Blackburn.