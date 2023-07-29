Birmingham City will hope they can continue climbing the Championship table under the management of John Eustace.

The Blues had a strong 22/23 season, as they stayed clear of any threat from relegation and finished around mid-table.

They get their 2023/24 season under way on the 5th of August against Swansea City, and Eustace will hope all their preparation for the new campaign will come to light starting in that game.

It has been a busy summer of comings and goings at Birmingham, as the club has so far seen players leave but has added seven new signings.

The Birmingham boss will hope these new signings, along with the players already at the club, can have a big impact in this new season.

Another season of staying away from the relegation zone and climbing the Championship table will give the Birmingham fans something to smile about, including some of the more famous faces.

5 Birmingham City supporting celebrities you may see at a game in 23/24

Below are five celebrities who support Birmingham City and who you may see at a game this upcoming season.

Mike Skinner

One celebrity who supports Birmingham City is musician Mike Skinner.

Skinner was originally born in London, but he grew up in Birmingham, and that is where his love for the football club began.

Skinner is best known for the music project 'The Streets'. But he is also known as a rapper, singer-songwriter, musician, and producer.

The 43-year-old is known for performing on stage in a Birmingham City shirt on multiple occasions.

Robert McCracken MBE

Robert McCracken is known best in the boxing world as a trainer who has trained previous world champions Carl Froch and Anthony Joshua.

Before becoming a trainer, McCracken was also a fighter himself, fighting 25 times in his career, winning 23 and losing just twice.

McCracken is still in boxing now and is believed to be a fan of Birmingham City.

David Harwood OBE

Another famous celebrity who supports Birmingham is David Harewood.

Harewood is an actor and is best known for featuring in several tv shows and movies. His most recent programme he featured in was Homeland, where he was able to sneak in a reference to his beloved football club.

This year, Harwood was awarded an OBE for his services to drama.

Adam Zindani

Adam Zindani is another famous celebrity who supports Birmingham City.

The 51-year-old is a guitarist in the Welsh-based rock group Stereophonics, but was born in Birmingham and used to be the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for Birmingham-based band Casino.

Zindani is said to have been a Birmingham fan all his life and has continued to be so.

Jasper Carrott

Jasper Carrott is best known for being a comedian, but he has also presented TV shows, including Golden Balls.

The 78-year-old has earned great plaudits and awards for his work throughout his career.

He achieved an OBE in 2003 and a BBC TV Personality of the Year Award, among other prizes, while enjoying a successful and long-lasting career.

Carrott is a big Birmingham City fan after being brought up in the area and making no secret of his love for the football club.