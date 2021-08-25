5 available free-agents that could bolster Nottingham Forest as deadline creeps closer

There are only six days to go until the summer transfer window closes, with Chris Hughton desperate to strengthen his Nottingham Forest squad before then.

Forest have made only four signings so far this summer, with Ethan Horvath, Philip Zinckernagel, Jordi Osei-Tutu and James Garner arriving at the City Ground.

But further additions are needed to bolster the squad, with the Reds having lost their opening four league games of the campaign for only the second time in 67 years.

Of course, there is no time limit required if Hughton wishes to bring in free agents, with some players still on the lookout for a new clubs despite the season being well underway.

But there is a real need to bring in the right players quickly, and with no transfer fee required, it could be a quick process.

Here, we take a look at five available free agents who could bolster Nottingham Forest’s squad as the transfer deadline looms…

Robbie Brady

Republic of Ireland international Brady remains on the lookout for a new club after he left Burnley at the end of last season.

Brady has been a standout performer at this level for the likes of Hull City and Norwich City before, as well as establishing himself as a key player in over 50 caps for Ireland.

He is a winger by trade, but could also play as an attacking full-back which would certainly tick one major box given their shortage of options there.

The winger, who has recently been linked with Celtic, would add experience to the side at the age of 29, as well as natural balance and support down that left-hand side.

Achraf Lazaar

Another left-sided player who could be an option for Forest is Lazaar.

Lazaar impressed in Italy with Palermo before moving to England in 2016, and was part of the Newcastle squad which won promotion back to the Premier League under Rafa Benitez.

Admittedly, he has been unable to make a real impact since moving to England, making only 10 appearances for Newcastle and featuring five times for Watford as they also won promotion last season.

But the Moroccan has a point to prove, and a move to Forest would represent a fresh opportunity to prove his doubters wrong.

Jose Izquierdo

Having impressed over in Belgium for Club Brugge, Hughton brought Izquierdo over to Brighton in wake of his side winning promotion in 2016/17 for a club-record £13.5million fee.

The winger scored five goals and registered four assists in 32 Premier League appearances in his first season at the AMEX.

The Colombian international made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls, and remains on the lookout for a new club upon the expiry of his contract last season.

Forest are in need of depth in the final third, and he would provide excellent competition for the likes of Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley.

Kean Bryan

Bryan could be one to consider, especially if Joe Worrall departs before the end of the window.

Bryan struggled to impress at Sheffield United, but most of his game time in the Premier League last season where he featured 13 times, scoring in a win at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old is a good ball-playing defender who can also win a fair share of aerial duels, and would be a solid addition on a free transfer.

He has been linked with a number of Championship sides, including Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Jack Wilshere

Admittedly, this one may not be a popular one amongst Forest fans given Wilshere’s injury record, his age and likely high wages.

But the midfielder is only 29 and featured on 17 occasions for Bournemouth last season, scoring one goal as they romped their way to the play-offs.

He is now without a club and looking for a fresh start in his career, having endured a number of injury problems and bad luck on that front.

Forest lack real quality on the ball in midfield, and this is something which they hope the arrival James Garner will fix.

Wilshere has played at the highest level for club and for country, and his technical ability could be huge for the Reds.